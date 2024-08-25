Swerve Strickland Re-signs with AEW During All In Zero Hour
Not that it was ever a concern, but AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland is sticking around for a while longer in AEW.
Strickland signed a new deal alongside All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan during All In Zero Hour. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp noted on X afterward that this was not just done for the show. Both parties have been negotiating a new deal for a quite some time, and it was finalized just hours before the start of AEW's biggest show of the year inside London's Wembley Stadium.
Details of the new deal are unknown at this time.
It should be noted that Strickland reportedly had a bit of time left on his old contract, but his emergence as a main event talent made it a priority for Tony Khan to get this extension done now.
Strickland defends his AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson in the main event of All In in a matter of hours.
