Swerve Strickland Reveals The Date He'll Leave AEW
Swerve Strickland isn't holding back on his future in professional wrestling.
The former AEW World Champion has recently been on a quest to regain his title, and he is set to call out Jon Moxley on Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite in St. Paul, Minnesota.
But while that is Strickland's short-term plan, his long-term plan in AEW just got even more interesting.
That's because he took to X on Tuesday night to make it very clear what fans can expect from him, hinting that they should "enjoy the show" because they only have five more years left to see him in the ring.
Strickland, 34, recently confirmed in an interview with Bootleg Kev that he is under contract with AEW until 2029.
He debuted in AEW back in March 2022 and eventually became one half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions alongside Keith Lee.
Strickland's biggest breakthrough was when he defeated Samoa Joe at AEW Dynasty 2024 to become AEW World Champion. He lost the title to Bryan Danielson at AEW All In last August.
Before joining AEW, he had notable runs in WWE, MLW, Lucha Underground, and more.
