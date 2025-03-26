Mina Shirakawa Confirms She's Leaving STARDOM And Reveals Future Plans
Mina Shirakawa will soon be All Elite.
During a press conference that was held Wednesday morning, Shirakawa announced that she will be leaving STARDOM when her contract with the company expires at the end of the month. News of her departure was first reported by Tokyo Sports on Tuesday.
Additionally, Mina also confirmed a Fightful Select report that she will soon be joining a highly competitive AEW Women's Division on a full-time basis.
"It is only thanks to the fans who have always believed in me and supported me that I have been able to continue to pursue my dreams and pursue my career as a professional wrestler. Thank you so much," Mina said during her announcement.
Shirakawa is coming off an extended run with All Elite Wrestling last year, where she worked closely with 'Timeless' Toni Storm and Mariah May. She even challenged for the AEW Women's Championship on two occasions.
It's not known when Mina will make her official first appearance as a member of the AEW roster. She will make her final appearance for STARDOM overseas coming up on Wednesday, April 2 where she'll wrestle Maika at Korakuen Hall.
Mina still has a number of appearances for the promotion coming up during WrestleMania week in Las Vegas.
The announcement today by Shirakawa marks the beginning of the end of a successful five year run with STARDOM. The 37-year-old captured both the Future Of STARDOM Championship and Wonder Of STARDOM Title during her tenure.
