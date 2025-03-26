Orlando Sports Commission Makes Big Push To Land Major WWE & UFC Events
The Greater Orlando Sports Commission is making a serious push to bring WrestleMania and other future major events under the TKO umbrella back to the city.
According to the Orlando Business Journal, the organization saw its request for an $18 million grant in tourist development tax funds get advanced by the Tourist Development Tax Sports Incentive Committee this week.
The sports commission plans to use that money to secure four WWE and UFC events over the next six years. The first of which could take place late next year if those bids are successful.
- 2026: Either WWE's Survivor Series in November or Saturday Night's Main Event in December at Kia Center.
- 2027: UFC PPV in August or September
- 2028: WWE's Royal Rumble at Camping World Stadium
- 2031: WrestleMania 46 to be held in mid to late April. Camping World Stadium would serve as the venue for the two night event and the Kia Center would host surrounding events such as Raw and SmackDown.
The series of events would generate an estimated $120 million in economic impact for the city of Orlando. Sports Commission President Jason Siegel told the Business Journal that they have been working for the past two years to get these deals done and the grant funding they need still requires Orange County approval.
The commission had made bids to land WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble and Survivor Series over the last few years, but were unsuccessful.
Orlando has played host to WrestleMania three times in the past, including the COVID ravaged WrestleMania 36 that was filmed inside of the WWE Performance Center. The City has not held a UFC pay-per-view since 2022.
