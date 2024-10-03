Switchblade Jay White Returns From Injury at AEW Dynamite Five Year Anniversary
The Switchblade is back in AEW.
Jay White made his much anticipated return from injury on AEW Dynamite's five year celebration Wednesday night. He came to help his Bullet Club Gold stablemate Juice Robinson, who was being hung over the top rope by the belt of Hangman Adam Page.
Page had just defeated Robinson with a well timed low blow and a Buckshot Lariat, but wanted to dole out more punishment. White would fight Hangman off and eventually put him through a table that was set up earlier in the show.
Jay White has been out of action for the last couple months with a reported foot injury. The same injury that forced the Bang Bang Gang to vacate the AEW Trios Championships. He last competed on the July 6 episode of AEW Collision when he lost in the Semi Finals of the Owen Hart Foundational Tournament to Hangman Page.
There were reports that AEW was hopeful Jay White would be cleared in time to compete in the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In at Wembley Stadium in London, but that obviously did not happen. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that White was at a recent TV taping, getting checked out for a potential return to action.
