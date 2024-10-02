AEW TV Rights Deal With Warner Bros. Discovery To Be Unveiled 'Imminently' [REPORT]
On Wednesday (October 2) morning, Fightful Select received word that the full details of AEW's new TV rights package are "imminent" and will likely be released later in the day.
Tony Khan and the AEW machine have been hard at work this year, of course, discussing a TV rights package with multimedia heavyweights including WBD and Fox.
In late September, it was reported that AEW and WBD were targeting a deal for three guaranteed years, with an optional fourth, somewhere north of $150 million per year. In that scenario, TNT and TBS would still play home to AEW programming, while TruTV would be thrown in the mix somehow. MAX was to figure into plans as well, perhaps as a hub for AEW PPVs or other premium offerings, although precise details have thus far been scarce.
Wednesday's Fightful Select post shared early details, stating that "AEW Dynamite and Collision will be simulcast on Max starting in January" while MAX subscribers will have access to premium AEW events. There's no news on TruTV's involvement yet, or how AEW Rampage will factor into programming if at all.
