The Latest on Whether Ronda Rousey Has Signed With AEW
It appears that Ronda Rousey is not All Elite, at least as of now.
The multi-time WWE Women's Champion made her shock return to professional wrestling at AEW Revolution earlier this month. She rolled into the ring moments after "Timeless" Toni Storm defeated her good friend, Marina Shafir, and Rousey gestured for Storm to come back down the ramp for another fight.
Numerous security personnel rushed the ring to make sure that did not happen, and amidst the chaos, Shafir blasted Storm with a cheap shot from behind before fleeing through the crowd with Rousey.
The angle helped set up a No Holds Barred Match between Shafir and Storm that was supposed to take place this past Wednesday night on Dynamite, but unfortunately, Storm was not medically cleared to compete.
The latest reporting on her status is that AEW is not expecting her back in the ring until 2027 at the earliest, so any follow up plans involving Toni and Ronda have now been put on ice. That is, if there were any follow up plans.
Ronda Rousey is not All Elite at this time
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has been trying to find out more information on Ronda Rousey's status with All Elite Wrestling for the past week now, and every company source he's spoken with is under the impression that she has not signed an AEW contract.
"When asking about the appearance, it was noted that Rousey lives (near Los Angeles) and has a good relationship with AEW owner Tony Khan," Ross Sapp reported Saturday evening. "We have not heard of any follow up plans for Rousey as of yet."
As for previous reports that there were those within WWE that were shocked to see her appear at Revolution, Ross Sapp did not get that same vibe from those he had conversations with.
"Sources we spoke to in TKO and WWE did not seem surprised, and said that they expect her to do anything she can to go against WWE, UFC and TKO at this point. They do not see her wanting to return to WWE in the future."
Rousey has been very public with her displeasure over how the creative team handled her second run with WWE, which came to an end back at SummerSlam 2023. Her relationship with UFC has also been strained following recent negotiation attempts for her comeback fight against Gina Carano.
Rousey and Carano are set to face off in a featherweight bout for Most Valuable Promotions on Saturday, May 16. That fight will be broadcast live on Netflix, the United States home of WWE Monday Night Raw.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com