Heartbreaking Update on Toni Storm's Injury Status Following AEW Revolution

It sounds as though it's going to be a good long while before "Timeless" Toni Storm graces our television screens once again.

The four-time AEW Women's World Champion was originally scheduled to take on Marina Shafir in a No Holds Barred Match this past Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, but that did not end up happening.

Ten minutes before the show went live on TBS and HBO Max, the AEW social media team released a video revealing that Storm had been taken out backstage. She was ultimately replaced in the match by her Timeless Love Bombs tag team partner, Mina Shirikawa.

EXCLUSIVE: "Timeless" Toni Storm has been taken out backstage ahead of tonight's #AEWDynamite and her No Holds Barred Match with @MarinaShafir! pic.twitter.com/PcsVjwULrt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 18, 2026

"Timeless" Toni Storm may be out of action until 2027

Word first began to surface on Thursday that Storm was expected to be out of action for a long time, and that report has now been corroborated by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.

Ross Sapp says that it was very deliberate that Toni was laid out in a non-contact angle, and the room where she was discovered was purposefully filled with Easter eggs to encourage fan speculation on who carried out the attack.

"As things stand, Storm will not be in the ring any time soon," Ross Sapp wrote in his report on Friday afternoon. "We're told that AEW is prepared for her to not be cleared to wrestle through 2026 at a minimum. There are already plans in order for the 'attacker' storyline and a creative direction for it."

"Timeless" Toni Storm | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

Details surrounding Storm's injury, including when it occured, are unknown at this time.

This is a huge loss for the AEW Women's Division, as Toni Storm has been at or near the top of the card for the past few years. And it certainly looked as though major plans were being put into motion for her this spring and summer.

Prior to defeating Marina Shafir at AEW Revolution, Storm expressed her desire to win back the AEW Women's World Championship. Then, during the show, she came face-to-face with multi-time WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. The purpose of that encounter remains unclear.

There is a bit of good news, however. While Toni Storm is going to be on the shelf for an extended period of time, Mercedes Moné is getting ready to make her return to AEW.

"I'm returning really, really soon," Moné told Wrestling Time for il61 in Italy. "Right now, I am on my Moné Madness Tour all over Europe. It ends in Canada, though. First it started in Mexico; now here in Italy. Next stop is Paris, then London, then Poland, then Winnipeg. So after that, Mama is gonna return home."

We'll provide another update on Moné's return date and Storm's injury status, just as soon as more information becomes available.