The Latest on The New Day Potentially Joining AEW

The New Day are patiently waiting out their 90-day contract termination period, following their mutual separation from WWE back in May, and the next step in their professional wrestling journey appears to have already been determined.

Although it's far from official.

From the moment former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and former King of the Ring Xavier Woods announced their departure from the company they called home for well over a decade, it was assumed that they would be jumping ship to rival AEW.

Now known as Kofi and Austin Creed, the pair will not be available to sign with another promotion until their WWE contracts officially expire in early August. They'll be free to wrestle for any number of companies at that point, but it does appear that this is a one-horse race to procure their services.

It's a "forgone conclusion" that New Day are AEW bound

Xavier Woods | WWE.com

During a Q&A session with Fightful Select subscribers this weekend, reporter Sean Ross Sapp was asked about the likelihood of Kofi and Creed joining All Elite Wrestling. It sounds about as close to a slam dunk as possible.

"Everyone that I talk to in All Elite Wrestling seems to think it's a forgone conclusion," Ross Sapp in response. "They have a ton of people pushing for them. It seems like a no brainer. Everyone likes them, everyone in wrestling knows who they are. There are fresh matches, and natural history to build, and they're one of the greatest tag teams of all-time."

The New Day made their decision to leave WWE after both men were asked to accept a pay cut, despite having just agreed to lucrative multi-year contract extensions last year. Shortly after the news of their mutual separation with WWE became public, Kofi took to social media to deliver a heartfelt farewell and to remind everyone of the value of knowing their worth.

"Do your best to live a life without regrets, control what you can control, always give it your all, and fight hard for what you believe in. Do not ever compromise or accept less than your due when it comes to your worth. Find the courage to believe in yourself and fearlessly pursue your goals and dreams, because anything is possible," Kofi said in his message.

The man formerly known as Xavier Woods expressed a similar sentiment during his own social media post. He thanked everyone who played a part in his journey in WWE and for giving him the courage to walk away as Austin Creed.