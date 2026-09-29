The Rock Pays Tribute to PAC Following His Sudden Passing

The wrestling world continues to mourn the passing of PAC (real name Benjamin Satterley), and The Rock has joined his peers in paying tribute to him.

Pac, formerly known as Neville in WWE, suddenly passed away at the age of 40 on September 27. Details remain unclear, but audio from the police dispatch confirmed that he was found unresponsive in his car, and authorities ultimately announced his passing.

Meanwhile, various members of the wrestling world, including Triple H and Tony Khan, have commented on his death.

Now, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) has shared his thoughts on PAC's passing and expressed his condolences.

PAC | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

The Rock sends his support to PAC's family and friends

In a post on Instagram, The Rock paid tribute to PAC by commenting on the situation and sending his love to the Satterley family.

“It hurts my heart to do this," The Rock said. "I wanted to send out into the universe and to the Satterly family my love and my condolences, my support, my light, my mana, as you are enduring the loss of your loved one, Benjamin Satterley."



The Rock noted that he had met PAC a few times and shook his hand before saying he was sorry to hear that he had passed away, as he was too young. He also highlighted how professional wrestlers are all united, no matter which company they work for.

I’m just so sorry to hear this news," he said. "As global as professional wrestling is, as global as WWE is, as much as AEW is growing into this phenomenal wrestling company…we’re still a very tight-knit unit and a tight-knit group because we all share the same DNA, and that is our love and our passion for the squared circle and to perform. "

Reflecting on PAC's death, The Rock stated that losing a member of the wrestling community, especially someone so young and talented, hurt. He sent his condolences to Khan, QT Marshall, and PAC's friends and colleagues throughout AEW and WWE.

When we lose one of our own, it hurts," he said. "And when they’re young and so insanely talented, it really f—-ing hurts, and especially when a life is robbed and you don’t get that opportunity to live a full life. To my friend, Tony Khan, I’m so sorry for your loss. My friend, QT, and the entire locker room, all the locker rooms of men and women in AEW, I’m so sorry for your loss. And to my colleagues in WWE who knew him well, I’m so sorry. "

Forever our Bastard. @BastardPAC was an absolute marvel, inside and outside the ring. Join us in celebrating Ben by remembering some of his greatest AEW matches and moments.



We love you, Ben. 🖤 https://t.co/lEUlTJWUwi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 29, 2026

The Rock concluded his message by again offering his support to the Satterley family and encouraging everyone to allow this loss to guide them and show them how to live every day. He thanked PAC for the memories and for "the house" as well.

"God bless you, Benjamin, and thank you for the memories and thank you for entertaining the masses," The Rock said. "Thank you for moving the crowd, and as we say in wrestling, thank you for the house. Satterley family, stay strong."

The September 30 edition of AEW Dynamite will be a special tribute show in honor of PAC. The Takedown on SI continues to send our condolences to PAC's friends and family.