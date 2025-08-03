The Wrestling World Reacts To Dustin Rhodes' Emotional Injury Note To Fans
Dustin Rhodes took to social media on Saturday to announce he will need to undergo a "very invasive major surgery" following this week's episode of AEW Collision.
Rhodes sustained the injury during his loss to Kyle Fletcher and the 56-year-old revealed he's in a "terrible amount of pain." The loss ended Rhode's time as TNT Champion, a title he held since AEW All In: Texas on July 12.
Rhodes shared the message across his social media channels:
Sorry guys, feel like I failed my fans. Gonna be out for a while as Doc said I need a very invasive major surgery. MRI's and cat scans this week, due to Kyle Fletcher.- @dustinrhodes on X
In any case, for the time I was the face of TNT was special to me. I will never take what I have for granted.
I am in a terrible amount of pain and have a hole in my leg, but that won't stop me from #KeepSteppin
Rhodes' fans have been quick to react to the post on social media, offering their support and wishing the veteran a speedy recovery.
@mastermulcharmy: "Brother you didn’t fail anything. You gave us that ultimate feel good moment right when we needed it, you’ve entertained us for DECADES worth barely a stop, take your time and recover"
@MattPaulsonSD: "Praying for a successful surgery, and wuick recovery!"
@VHeart87: "I was sad as a fan that you were defeated, but I'm inspired as a Man that you're still accomplishing championships."
@caplette_angie: "You didn't let us down. You are a champion we owe you much You give hope to many. Never feel like you let us down Dustin. You are a positive influence on many we look up to you and will stand by your side no matter what even after your wrestling career. You just heal up don't come back until you are 100 percent. We love you and that loyalty will never change."
@MATTYDEL34: "As someone that's been a fan since you debuted in WWF sir I can honestly say you will never let me down and disappointment me you are a big role model to me"
@LucyisjustLucy: "All the [heart] we're proud to be your fans and will be waiting whenever you're ready to come back!"
@GravesFPS: "You did incredible sir. Praying for a speedy recovery"
@TooLateBlue: "Best of luck with your surgery. You don't owe us anything and never did. Given all of us more than we could ever ask for and then some.
Whatever happens, it's been nothing but a privilege."
@BowhuntressInMI: "Heal up, you didn't fail anyone. You've accomplished so much. I'm sorry you've gotten hurt and need that surgery. You'll be in my prayers for sure, Dustin."
@RapidFireRachel: "Praying for a successful surgery and quick recovery! You got this Dustin."
@Konstantine72: "Did not fail your fans Dustin!! Wish the title reign was longer but your health is much more important! That match was hella brutal. I loved every second of you as TNT champion!!"
