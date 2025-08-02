WWE SummerSlam 2025 Match Card For Night 1 And 2
The first-ever two night edition of WWE SummerSlam rolls into MetLife Stadium this weekend with high stakes championship matches, celebrity matches, and much more.
The two night bonanza is anchored with two world championship match main events. On night one, Gunther will defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk. Earlier this year, Punk lost his Undisputed WWE Championship match against John Cena, but now he gets another shot at gold.
Punk won a Gauntlet Match on WWE Raw to earn the opportunity to wrestle Gunther at SummerSlam. Gunther vows to prove to Punk that he isn't the Best in the World. Punk has said he needs to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship to prove that h|e is the best.
The night two main event is a Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship. John Cena defends his title against Cody Rhodes in a WrestleMania 41 rematch. Rhodes earned the title shot by winning the King of the Ring tournament and his sights on righting the wrong that was his loss to Cena at SummerSlam.
Cena is nearing the end of his retirement tour in WWE and has vowed to retire with the championship. Rhodes beat Cena to a pulp, which Cena said has made him see the light on being a bad guy. Does anyone really believe him, though? The world will find out this weekend at SummerSlam.
In the women's division, SummerSlam will feature two championship matches as well. Tiffany Stratton defends her WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill. Cargill won the Queen of the Ring tournament this year to earn her shot at the title.
The WWE Women's World Championship is also on the line at SummerSlam. Naomi will defend her title against both Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky in a Triple Threat Match. Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at Evolution to win the title and this weekend she'll look to prove that the win wasn't a fluke.
WWE Summerslam 2025 Match Card For Night 1
Sami Zayn vs, Karrion Kross
Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs. Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre
Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship
Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed
Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs. The Judgment Day for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
Gunther vs. CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship
WWE Summerslam 2025 Match Card For Night 2
Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship
Wyatt Sicks vs. DIY vs. Street Profits vs. Fraxiom vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix in a TLC Match for the WWE Tag Team Championships
Naomi vs. Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship
Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu in a Steel Cage Match for the WWE United States Championship
Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship
