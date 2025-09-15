Toni Storm Explains Why She's Shut The Door On A Potential Return To WWE
You're supposed to "never say never" in the pro wrestling industry. Nothing is certain. One day a talent can be in one promotion and the next somewhere entirely different. The only constant is that nothing is constant.
Unless you are the AEW Women's World Champion, "Timeless" Toni Storm. Storm knows what she wants and that's that.
In a new interview on The Sandman Podcast, Storm slammed the door shut on a potential return to WWE. Storm said she was an AEW lifer and could wrestle 20 more years for that company.
“When I'm done wrestling, you'll never see me again. You’ll never see me in any other capacity, or in any other company for that matter. There's no encore. This is it ... What would I do? Because I'm on a long deal for AEW. I signed my life to AEW. I'm on a five-year deal and I can't remember how long—but I'm a lifer for AEW. There's no like, oh, well, I'll see what happens."- Toni Storm (h/t WrestlePurists)
Storm continued and praised WWE, but said that company simply isn't the place for her.
"And that's no offense to them (WWE). I think they're great. And I understand them for exactly what they are. They're a machine. They're a business and I just don't fit in with their whole shtick. And that's cool. I love a lot of the people that work there. It’s like, yes, get that money. Get that power. But realistically, in my life, like, that's it. How long can I do this? I don't know. But I could do another 20 years with AEW.”- Toni Storm (h/t WrestlePurist)
Toni Storm worked for WWE for four years until she requested her release late in 2021. In WWE, Storm was an NXT UK Champion and the winner of the 2018 WWE Mae Young Classic Tournament.
Toni Storm ready for All Out
Storm has had an epic run as the AEW Women's World Champion. She successfully defended her title against Mercedes Mone at All In and then against Athena at Forbidden Door.
At this weekend's All Out event, Storm will put her title on the line in a fatal four-way bout against Kris Statlander, Jaime Hayter, and Thekla.
AEW All Out 2025 airs live on Saturday September 20 from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Other announced matches for the event include Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin in a Coffin Match, Adam Page vs. Kyle Fletcher for the AEW World Championship, FTR vs. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, and more.
