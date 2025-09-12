Another Top AEW Star Reportedly Out Of Action For 5-6 Weeks
A top AEW and ROH star will reportedly be out of action for five to six weeks.
According to a new report from The Wrestling Observer, AEW will be down yet another top star as the company rolls into All Out weekend in just over one week.
After passing the 1,000 day mark as the ROH Women's World Champion, Athena will be away from both companies she represents for a little over a month.
The report indicates that Athena doesn't have a disclosed injury that she's recovering from, but will be getting the time off from in-ring action. Athena has been a fixture on both ROH and AEW programming in recent months. She wrestled and lost to Toni Storm with the AEW Women's World Championship at the Forbidden Door PLE last month.
Last week on September 5, Athena passed the 1,000 day mark as ROH Women's World Champion. She won the championship from Mercedes Martinez at the Final Battle PPV in 2022 and has successfully held onto the championship ever since.
Athena the history maker
At over 1,000 days, Athena is the longest reigning ROH Women's World Champion in history and the longest reigning overall champion in AEW history.
Athena formerly spent time in NXT and WWE as Ember Moon. Moon was the NXT Women's Champion at the beginning of her run with the WWE, but she ended up losing that championship to Shayna Baszler who was elevated to the WWE main roster. Moon made her main roster debut for WWE in the first-ever WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match in 2018.
Moon was released from her WWE contract in November of 2021, but wasn't away from the national spotlight long as she debuted as Athena with AEW in May of 2022 at the Double or Nothing PPV.
Since joining AEW and ROH, Athena has had feuds with Bille Starkz, Mercedes Mone, Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, Hikaru Shida, and other stop stars in the AEW and ROH women's division.
When Athena returns to the ring, top matches await for her in AEW. Athena and Mercedes Mone have unfinished business with one another. Same thing with Athena and current AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm.
