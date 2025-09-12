WWE Makes Historic Announcement Regarding WrestleMania 43
For the first time in WWE history, WrestleMania is going to be held outside of North America.
Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque made the official announcement Friday afternoon out in Las Vegas, alongside Saudi Arabian adviser Turki Alalshikh, that WrestleMania 43 will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2027.
"Thanks to our partners with the GEA and Riyadh season, we just could not be more excited for this opportunity," Levesque said in his announcment. "This is an opportunity to show the world, what I think most people already know, that WWE is a global brand that reaches every corner of the world and excites fans from everywhere."
The stars were out for this historic announcement, including WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker, as well as Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, Stephanie Vaquer, Logan Paul and reigning World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.
Multi-time WWE Women's Champion Bianca Belair had the opportunity to chat with commentator Joe Tessitore...
Saudi Arabia reportedly shelling out big bucks for WWE's biggest show
The Saudi General Entertainment Authority was reportedly willing to cut a hefty check to land the biggest event in professional wrestling. It's no secret that Saudi Arabia has long coveted WrestleMania, and the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer wrote in his latest newsletter that financial terms of this deal could exceed $100 million.
In order to put that amount of money in perspective, consider that WWE has brought in roughly $400 million from the ticket sales of every other WrestleMania combined, adjusted for inflation, according to Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston.
The final terms of the deal are going to rely heavily on who WWE is able to book for the show. Dave Meltzer added in his report that his sources at the Saudi GEA are saying that negotiations with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson were advancing and that a deal for him to wrestle on the show could be finalized in the very near future.
There's a belief that Johnson's payday for this one WrestleMania could be the largest for any pro wrestler, for any event, in history. At this point in time, the most likely opponents for The Final Boss at WrestleMania 43 are considered to be reigning WWE Champion Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns.
The Rock has not competed since night one of WrestleMania XL when he teamed with his cousin to defeat Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match. The American Nightmare would go on to win the WWE Championship the following night with an absolute fairy tale ending to a now legendary pro wrestling story.
