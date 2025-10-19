Tony Khan Addresses AEW WrestleDream Streaming Issues And Whether Amazon Will Issue Refunds
Fans who shelled out their hard-earned dollars to purchase AEW WrestleDream on Saturday night definitely got their money's worth in return. Unless you chose Amazon Prime Video as your streaming provider.
WrestleDream featured wall-to-wall action that began with an overrun of the Saturday Tailgate Brawl match-up between FTR and JetSpeed and then rolled right into the meant to be opening contest between Thekla and Jamie Hayter.
Kris Statlander and Mercedes Moné held onto their respective championships before rekindling their rivalry with each other. Hangman Adam Page retained his AEW Men's World Championship over Samoa Joe before The Opps turned heel and carried out a 3-on-1 post-match assault.
The main event featured Darby Allin and Jon Moxley competing in a stomach twisting, brutally savage 'I Quit' Match. The kind of match that you want to turn off, but can't help but watch between the cracks of your fingers as they cover your eyes. Some folks, however, didn't get a choice.
Not long after Moxley had started hammering a wooden skewer between the fingernails of Darby Allin, the Amazon Prime Video feed cut to a pink screen and never returned. Meaning many fans missed out on Sting's big return and his 'passing of the bat' moment that helped Darby pick up the victory.
AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the disruption of service during the WrestleDream post show media scrum, and said it was an error that was beyond his control.
“It was something with [Prime Video's] systems internally there. It does remind me, to some extent, of what happened earlier this summer with Death Before Dishonor," Khan said.
"I remember walking into the scrum with the exact same feeling in the sense of I thought the show was perfect, I thought the wrestlers delivered, the crowd delivered and the whole team backstage and in the ring delivered, and I was so proud of everybody in AEW and it was just this technical thing completely out of our control with a streaming provider."
Amazon Prime Video is providing refunds to those customers who were impacted
Unlike Saturday night's WrestleDream show, Tony Khan was able to directly address the streaming issues during Death Before Dishonor because he owned the streaming service.
Those fans who were impacted by the outage during Moxley and Darby's match will have to reach out directly Amazon about the tech problems.
"The replay’s gonna be available there for everybody through them and I think they’ll address that and hopefully Amazon will get that figured out but for AEW," Khan said early Sunday morning. "Everybody here did a fantastic job. I was really glad to hear that HBO Max delivered the pay-per-view without any issues. All of our other providers did really well."
Speaking from firsthand experience, obtaining a refund from Amazon was extremely easy. After a simple conversation with a customer service representative, you should receive your money back within 5-7 business days.
