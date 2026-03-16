Tony Khan Comments on Ronda Rousey's Relationship With AEW Following Revolution

Sunday night's AEW Revolution pay-per-view was chock full of surprises, including the returns of Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega. The biggest shocker of the night, however, was an appearance by Ronda Rousey.

The three-time WWE Women's Champion and MMA legend made her way into the ring to pick a fight with "Timeless" Toni Storm following her victory over Marina Shafir, but security personnel made sure that the two stars were separated before any punches could be thrown.

Rousey is two months away from her first MMA bout in over a decade. Her fight with Gina Carano will headline a Most Valuable Promotions event on May 16, which will be broadcast live on Netflix. So what was she doing in a pro wrestling ring in Los Angeles Sunday night?

AEW President Tony Khan answered that question during the AEW Revolution Post Show Media Scrum.

.@RONDAROUSEY IS HERE AND CALLING OUT "TIMELESS" TONI STORM!



Watch #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/bU8LYF5iFH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2026

Ronda Rousey was at AEW Revolution to support Marina Shafir

“Well, Ronda (Rousey) is a really good friend of Marina Shafir, and Marina brought her in as backup," Khan said. "Ronda’s actually wrestled for me before, but never in AEW. Ronda wrestled in ROH. We had a great match a few years ago, also in Los Angeles. It was Ronda and Marina teaming up in ROH against Billie Starkz and the World Champion Athena. I thought it was fantastic. I loved that match."

Tony wished Ronda all the best in her upcoming fight against Carano, which will also be taking place in Los Angeles. He revealed that Rousey invited him to attend, while alluding to there being a larger AEW presence at the Intuit Dome that night.

As far as Ronda's future with All Elite Wrestling is concerned, Tony Khan left the door for more appearances wide open.

Ronda Rousey (left) and Gina Carano (right) face off | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Ronda Rousey’s a huge star, We have a great relationship with her... and she’s always welcomed here in AEW anytime.”

The Baddest Woman on the Planet has not wrestled a match since the aforementioned tag team bout with Marina Shafir in ROH toward the end of 2023.

That was one of a few appearances she made following her departure from WWE earlier that year. Rousey wrestled Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam in an MMA Rules Match, and put over her good friend on her way out of the company.

The Wrestling Observer reported Sunday night that many people within WWE were shocked to see her show up at Revolution.

Rousey has repeatedly stated in the years since her departure that she had no desire to ever return to WWE, having accomplished everything she wanted to do. She's also been very critical about how the creative team handled her second stint with the company.

It is possible that this was a one-off appearance to help promote her upcoming fight, but don't rule out an extended stay. Rousey publicly stated last year that the only thing that could bring her back to wrestling would be the opportunity to have fun with her friends, like Marina Shafir.

We'll provide an update on Ronda Rousey's status with All Elite Wrestling, just as soon as more information becomes available.