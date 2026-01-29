Jake Doyle Reportedly Suffered Significant Injury Wednesday Night on AEW Dynamite

Jake Doyle could be out of action for the next several months.

The Don Callis Family member suffered an apparent injury Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite. Doyle and Mark Davis were wrestling FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, when the former TNA Wrestling star appeared to hurt his arm while taking a DDT from Cash Wheeler onto the ring apron.

Doyle knew he was seriously injured from the get-go. He was immediately caught on camera telling Cash that he had just torn his bicep. Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer has since been able to confirm that's exactly what happened.

Jake Doyle likely tore his bicep tonight during the match with FTR.



FUCKING UNFORTUNATE, MAN.

Best wishes to Jake.

pic.twitter.com/EKkJRwDSkn — Drainmaker (@TheDrainmaker) January 29, 2026

Mark Davis was left to wrestle the rest of the match on his own and FTR ultimately retained the titles, thanks to a little assist from former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

This is an unfortunate turn of events for Doyle, who just made his AEW debut a few weeks back. He wrapped up his latest tenure with TNA Wrestling, where he wrestled as Jake Something, over the holidays and soon found himself in the employment of Don Callis.

MORE: Tommaso Ciampa Debuts On AEW Dynamite Days After WWE Contract Expires

Doyle and Davis became a formidable tag team in short order, but their momentum has now been derailed. The typical recovery time from a torn bicep is anywhere from three to six months, which would put Doyle out until the beginning of May at the absolute earliest.

As of this writing, there has been no official word from All Elite Wrestling about Jake Doyle's injury or how much time he's expected to miss. We'll provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

AEW Dynamite Results 1/29/25:

Kenny Omega | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Kenny Omega defeated Rocky Romero.

Jon Moxley defeated Ace Austin.

Mark Briscoe defeated El Clon to retain the TNT Championship, Tommaso Ciampa then debuted to answer an open challenge for this Saturday's episode of AEW Collision.

Kris Statlander defeated Thekla to retain the AEW Women's World Championship.

FTR defeated Mark Davis and Jake Doyle to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship, thanks to Jon Moxley.

Andrade defeated Swerve Strickland after hitting the former AEW World Champion with a low blow behind the referee's back.

