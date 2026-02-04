Chelsea Green Reacts to WWE Exec's Comments About Her 'On National Television'

Chelsea Green believes she has a lot more to offer WWE than what we've seen from her so far.

Despite being a two-time Women's United States Champion and one-half of the AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions, it doesn't appear that WWE believes Chelsea Green belongs in the top echelon of the Women's Division.

Green was a recent guest on SiriusXM's Reality Checked. When asked about the comments made about her by WWE Producer Michael Hayes on WWE: Unreal Season 2, Green spoke candidly about the comments levied against her and how hearing things like this said on national television instead of to her face is both upsetting and aggravating.

"To which, it's crazy because I'm a self-aware human being," Chelsea Green admitted. "So I know my kind of place on the totem pole in this fake hierarchy that is wrestling, but to actually hear that there was a ceiling put on me, it's different.

Chelsea Green | Netflix

"Like you can't help but be pissed off and a little upset and just aggravated at the fact that you thought that there was maybe a chance that there wasn't that ceiling, that maybe it was all in your head. And then it was confirmed, and it wasn't confirmed to me, it was confirmed on national television."

Can Chelsea Green be WWE Women's Champion?

This certainly feels like another situation of WWE pigeonholing a talent just because they have proven to the company that they can be funny and entertaining. Several talents have suffered this fate over many decades at the company and have never managed to climb their way out.

Chelsea Green & Ethan Page | WWE

While many fans were hopeful this was a trope of Vince McMahon that would change once Triple H took over the creative regime of the company, it appears the mindset hasn't changed. There seems to be some kind of general belief that if you're funny, you can't be a top star in WWE.

Chelsea Green has proven across multiple companies that she is not only funny and entertaining but also a solid in-ring worker who commands the audience's attention and sells a large amount of merchandise. These qualities should be commended instead of being an anchor to keep someone away from the top of the card.

WWE might not view Green on the same level as former Women's Champions like Charlotte Flair or Rhea Ripley, but until they take a chance on her to sink or swim at the highest level, no one in that company can truly know what she's capable of.

