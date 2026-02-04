AEW Dynamite Preview (2/4/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Dynamite is in Las Vegas and MJF finds himself at the center of a game of roulette.

With many of AEW's best and brightest gunning for the AEW World Championship, the champ has a bigger target on his back than usual.

His next challenge comes in the form of Brody King. The powerhouse who came to the aid of Bandido after MJF attacked the ROH World Champion at Maximum Carnage. King isn't just interested in avenging his tag team partner, he's been clear that he wants the AEW World Championship.

People think I’m scared?!?!?



LOL. The only thing that scares me is how long I’m gonna hold this championship!!! I’m gonna have to retire before I lose it!!!!!



Here’s a spoiler for ya.



Ima beat the big BOZO in under 2 minutes!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/MOaI7MaEAW — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) February 3, 2026

Tonight, he'll get closer than ever when he goes one-on-one with the champion in an eliminator match. Brody King has been comfortably intimidating MJF for weeks and calling him out for his usual cowardly antics. If he's able to defeat the champion tonight, he'll earn a title match for a later date.

Can Brody King do what his Brodido tag team partner couldn't and defeat MJF? Will MJF be able to overcome the latest in a revolving door of world title challengers?

Road to Revolution

Kenny Omega versus Andrade El Idolo is scheduled for tonight's Dynamite in Vegas. | All Elite Wrestling

Whether Brody King wins his eliminator match tonight or not, MJF still has other world title contenders to keep an eye out for. For the first time ever, Kenny Omega will go one-on-one with Andrade El Idolo after both men picked up impressive singles wins on Dynamite last week. This match has been on the horizon since Andrade's first return to AEW in October when he attacked Omega and joined the Don Callis Family.

Also, AEW World Trios Champion "Hangman" Adam Page will clash with Mark Davis. After Davis' tag team partner, Jake Doyle was injured last week, Davis has a lot of aggression to unleash, but Page is laser focused on regaining the AEW world title.

The winner of each match will advance to Grand Slam Australia, where they will face each other for the opportunity to challenge for the AEW World Championship at Revolution. Which two men will punch their tickets to Sydney?

National Championship on the line

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

Las Vegas!

LIVE 8/7c, TBS + HBO Max

This Wednesday, 2/4!



AEW National Championship@KingRicochet vs @Boy_Myth_Legend



The Demand took out Perry's partner @Luchasaurus + Jack vowed to take EVERYTHING from Ricochet, including his Title, THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/MzOuO5UJQO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2026

With his tag team partner, Luchasaurus, out of action due to Ricochet and The Demand, "Jungle" Jack Perry is determined to get revenge. His first step towards achieving that goal is taking the National Championship away from its inaugural champion.

Can Perry overcome the numbers advantage and get the job done, or will he end up out of commission alongside his tag team partner?

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:

TV: TBS

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Dynamite Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite Location:

Venue: Pearl Theater at The Palms Casino in Las Vegas, NV

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

MJF vs. Brody King in an AEW World Championship Eliminator Match

Ricochet vs. Jack Perry for the AEW National Championship

Kenny Omega vs. Andrade El Idolo

"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Mark Davis

