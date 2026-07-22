Tony Khan Makes Bold Claim About AEW's Shows

Tony Khan recently expressed his confidence in AEW's product by calling it the most exciting wrestling on television.

AEW has gained momentum throughout 2026, with multiple pay-per-views lauded by fans. The company is also coming off some impressive shows on television; the July 15 episode of AEW Dynamite marked AEW's highest viewership of the year and tied its largest number on TBS since 2024.

In a new interview, Khan discussed this success and made a bold claim about AEW's place among other wrestling shows.

Tony Khan says AEW is the most exciting wrestling on TV

Tony Khan | AEW.com

Speaking with Tim Battle on The Battleground Podcast, Khan commented on how AEW consistently puts on cards that fans often compare to pay-per-view lineups. He shared his belief that AEW is the most exciting wrestling on television right now, and it has been for years.

"There’s great rivalries and stories," Khan said. "These are great matches between great wrestlers, but also there are some real rivalries developing and continuing to develop, and you’ll see that every week on AEW. I think it’s the most exciting wrestling television right now, and I think that it has been for years."

After saying that AEW's shows have been "delivering" all year, Khan said the company was "the most exciting it's ever been". He said AEW has had a "very strong" few years and is on a "tremendous trajectory" going forward.

Additionally, Khan highlighted AEW's strong viewership numbers and pointed out that the July 15 episode of AEW Dynamite tied the largest number since July 2024, before the show started streaming on Max. Khan noted that having the show air on Max enabled it to grow its audience and reach more viewers.

Heading into the AEW Redemption pay-per-view, Khan said that the company had been through a "challenging time" and redeemed itself, pointing out that AEW was named "Promotion of the Year" in The Takedown on SI's annual year-end awards in 2025. He emphasized that the company has a lot of momentum and expressed his excitement about the road to All In at Wembley Stadium in August.

Fans will have to wait and see how that road unfolds, both on AEW Dynamite and at AEW Redemption on July 26. As always, The Takedown on SI will have coverage of AEW's shows, so tune in and see what happens next.