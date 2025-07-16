Wrestling On FanNation

Tony Khan Names AEW All In 2025 Match As One Of His All-Time Favorites

Tony Khan talks his favorite All In match

Zack Heydorn

Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tony Khan says the AEW Women's World Championship match between Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm at AEW All In 2025 in Texas is one of his most favorite matches ever.

In an interview with Kiss FM in Chicago ahead of the AEW residency at the Aragon Ballroom this summer, Khan talked about the success of All In, named Storm vs. Mone as one of his favorite matches ever, and confirmed he'd like to see the two women run it back in a rematch.

“I would love to see a rematch at some point because that was an absolute, in my opinion, five-star classic. It’s one of my favorite matches ever also.”

Tony Khan on Mone vs. Storm (h/t Drain)

Storm retained her AEW Women's World Championship against Mone in the match, but it took three regular Storm Zeros and a Storm Zero off of the top rope to do it. Mone earned the right to challenge Storm by winning the Owen Hart Cup Tournament this year. Mone has multiple championships around her waist, including the TBS Championship in AEW.

Storm has held the AEW Women's World Championship since she defeated Mariah May for the title at AEW Grand Slam: Australia earlier this year. She has successfully defended the championship multiple times this year, including in a Hollywood Ending match against May at AEW Revolution.

Toni Storm
Toni kisses Mercedes' hand on Dynamite / All Elite Wrestling

AEW begins a residency in Chicago at the Aragon Ballroom beginning with AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night.

