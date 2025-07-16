AEW Dynamite Preview (7/16/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Tonight's Dynamite is live from Chicago on night one of a two-week residency in the Windy City, handling the fallout from a massive All In Texas. Much has changed since last Saturday.
Hangman Adam Page is the new AEW World Champion after defeating Jon Moxley (and the ever-present Death Riders) in a brutal Texas Death Match with the help of Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, and his longtime rival, Swerve Strickland, freeing the title belt from the briefcase it was locked in for nine months.
It was announced yesterday that Page will be opening tonight's show in his first address to fans as AEW World Champion since 2022. He's also scheduled to wrestle later in the night, teaming up with Mark Briscoe and AEW World Trios Champion Powerhouse Hobbs against the Death Riders' Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli.
The decision to revisit Hangman's rivalry with the Death Riders so soon after All In is an interesting one, and it remains to be seen where the Death Riders go from here after losing the opening and final title matches of All In Texas. Also looming in the near future for the new AEW World Champion is MJF, who won the men's Casino Gauntlet match and a guaranteed world title shot.
Also announced for Dynamite is a victory speech from AEW Women's Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm after she successfully defended her title and handed TBS Champion Mercedes Moné her first AEW singles loss at All In Texas.
Storm will have to keep an eye out for the winner of the women's Casino Gauntlet match, ROH Women's Champion Athena, who earned the right at All In Texas to challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship at a time of her choosing. All In Texas also featured the AEW debuts of British wrestling standout Alex Windsor and joshi wrestling legend, Syuri.
How will Mercedes Moné respond to failing to capture the AEW Women's World Championship and losing for the first time in AEW? Also, who will step up as the next challenger for the TBS Championship?
Kazuchika Okada is the inaugural AEW Unified Champion after defeating Kenny Omega with the help of Don Callis and unifying the International and Continental titles. What's next for The Best Bout Machine? Also, what can we expect from Unified Champion Okada now that he's the top player in the Don Callis Family?
The Rated R Superstar Adam "Cope" Copeland made his AEW return to save Christian Cage after Nick Wayne's shocking turn on his "father" at All In Texas. Will Cage "find himself" and reunite with his former friend?
Dustin Rhodes is the new TNT Champion after Adam Cole had to unfortunately vacate the title, turning the All In TNT title match into a 4-way. Kyle Fletcher wasn't pinned in the match and will likely challenge for the title again at some point.
The Bang Bang Gang's Juice Robinson and The Gunns made their returns during the men's Casino Gauntlet match.
The Young Bucks lost their EVP titles after losing to Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland at All In Texas. Without their power and authority, what's next for AEW's "Founding Fathers"? Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite:
AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):
We'll hear from AEW World Champion 'Hangman' Adam Page to open the show
‘Hangman’ Adam Page, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Mark Briscoe vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta
'Timeless' Toni Storm Victory Speech
