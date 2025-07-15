Roman Reigns Comments On Surprise WWE Return
Roman Reigns is back in the fold for WWE, and he appears to be set for a major match at SummerSlam next month.
Reigns returned to WWE programming on Monday night, appearing in the aftermath of the gauntlet match to determine the No. 1 contender to Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship. That match was won by CM Punk, who defeated Bron Breakker in the final matchup to clinch the spot.
As Punk was celebrating, he was jumped by Breakker and Reed. Jey Uso was also involved on the receiving end of the beatdown. That's when Reigns made the save, marking his first appearance on WWE television since losing to Punk and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41 and being taken out by Breakker the following night on Raw.
That resulted in Reigns taking to social media for his first official public comment on X since April 19, the night he headlined the first evening of WrestleMania.
"More receipts to come! Good to be back," Reigns said.
Reigns has been set for a big match at SummerSlam, with speculation indicating it was set to be with Seth Rollins. However, Rollins' injury at Saturday Night's Main Event may have resulted in a creative pivot, as a tag match with Uso against Reed and Breakker appears to be the more likely direction right now.
WWE also released new Reigns merchandise and a custom title belt after Raw, celebrating the return of the Tribal Chief to WWE TV. He appears to be going by the moniker of "OTC1" as part of a tweak to his "OTC" gimmick.
