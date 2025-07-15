Nikki Bella Explains What Went Wrong Against Chelsea Green Monday Night On WWE Raw
Nikki Bella may have picked up her first singles victory in seven years Monday night on Raw, but she was able to admit afterward that the match didn't go exactly according to plan.
The WWE Hall of Famer scored the win over Chelsea Green after an awkward looking delivery of her Rack Attack finishing maneuver.
Speaking to Sam Roberts, Megan Morant and Big E on Raw Recap, Bella said the closing moments of the bout went awry when she attempted to use the older version of the Rack Attack. The move that broke her neck nearly a decade ago.
“What was weird is I haven’t hit that since 2016. So it was weird that I naturally turned her and put her up. And the slight second I go, ‘This is what broke my neck.’… We have these moments where we’re not perfect."
After taking so many years off from being a full-time active competitor, Nikki said she had no delusions that she'd be able to step back in the ring and instantly perform on the level of an IYO SKY or Rhea Ripley. But she's going to continue to give everything she has to be the best possible version of Nikki Bella that she can be.
“It’s been seven years. You’ve had a baby. You haven’t been in that ring. And, you know, people don’t understand how hard it is to be in there. Wrestling conditioning is different than anything… So I was very blown up [against Chelsea], but I gave it my all.” h/t Wrestlingnews.co
Bella ended up being attacked after the match by Chelsea Green and her Secret Hervice, but was saved by Stephanie Vaquer. The Dark Angel had a backstage run-in with the former Women's United States Champion earlier in the evening.
