Tony Khan Provides an Update on a Potential Powerhouse Hobbs Return to AEW
AEW fans have not seen Will Hobbs on AEW television since April, and it doesn't sound like a return to the ring is imminent.
During his All Out conference call Thursday afternoon, All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan was asked to give an update on the former TNT Champion after Fightful had reported he was backstage at the 9/4 episode of Dynamite.
Khan did confirm that Hobbs was in Milwaukee Wednesday, but that his visit was exactly that - a visit.
"We're hoping to get him back soon, but I think there's still some time he needs for recovery," Khan said. "Powerhouse Hobbs is a huge part of AEW. He's been a great Champion here in AEW and is absolutely one of the most popular stars. We really look forward to getting Will Hobbs back."
Hobbs injured his knee in an IWGP World Title match against Jon Moxley on the 4/24 episode of Dynamite. He later confirmed on X that he would require surgery, and Tony Khan says there's still no timetable for his return to action.
"I can't say the exact date, but he's definitely somebody in our plans that we want to get going in AEW again soon. It's been really nice to see Powerhouse Hobbs backstage a couple of times lately, visiting us. This wasn't the first time we've seen him. Which is a good thing that he keeps coming in for checkups and is making good progress."
All Out returns to the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL on Saturday, Sept. 7.The Takedown at SI will be there to bring you live in-person coverage.
You can follow Rick Ucchino on X and on Instagram: @RickUcchino
—Your one-stop shop for all things professional wrestling—
AEW All Out 2024: Date, Start Time, Full Match Card, Live Stream & TV Channels
EXCLUSIVE: Adam Copeland Provides Update On Broken Leg, Jumping Off The Top Of The Cage At Double Or Nothing