Tony Khan Provides Major Update On Bryan Danielson's Wrestling Future
"The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson's future as a professional wrestler has been up in the air for months now, but there may be some clarity on it moving forward.
The former AEW World Champion and WWE legend had his last match Oct. 12, 2024 against Jon Moxley, a bout that saw Moxley win the title and begin the reign of the Death Riders.
It had been rumored Danielson would be winding down his in-ring days, as he had been dealing with a myriad of injuries and wanted to spend more time with his family. He did, however, leave it open as to whether or not he would fully retire moving forward.
AEW founder Tony Khan has provided an update on Danielson's status, though. He spoke with the Way of the Blade podcast recently, and indicated Danielson could potentially be done wrestling forever, even if he hasn't necessarily revealed that himself.
“I still work with Bryan Danielson. He’s still a big part of my office. He’s not on the show, and he’s been injured and maybe retired for good, but he’s never said he’s done for good, and I hope that there’s some possibility he will be able to return to wrestling from the injuries and the way he left, but he’s still a part of AEW, so I’m still very fortunate to work with Bryan," he said.
Khan would go on to discuss how much of an asset Danielson has been for the company, praising the role he has taken on.
"I talk to Bryan almost every day. He’s got a great mind for wrestling, and he’s somebody that I’m really pleased and blessed came into AEW and got involved with us," Khan said. "He’s a great person in and out of the ring, and he’s a great leader in AEW.”
If Danielson is indeed done, his final match will have taken place in Washington, his home state.
H/T WrestlingNews.co for transcript assistance.
