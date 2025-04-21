John Cena Cheats To Win Record-Breaking 17th Championship Against Cody Rhodes At WWE WrestleMania 41
History was made as John Cena set the record for the most world titles in pro wrestling history with his 17th WWE Championship win.
Cena defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 41 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The show closer for WrestleMania Sunday saw Cena challenging Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a highly anticipated main event.
Following his shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, many fans wanted to see how Cena would wrestle his first match in a heel role in over 20 years. The match saw Cena take another approach, wrestling a much slower and deliberate style, while Cody fought from underneath and tried to overcome his more veteran opponent.
The fans in attendance at Mania were giving Cena a massive split reaction with loud cheers and boos, while Rhodes surprisingly was on the receiving end of loud boos throughout the course of this WWE Title bout.
After Cody kicked out of four Attitude Adjustments from Cena, Grammy Award winning musical artist Travis Scott came out to assist his friend after being by his side for his heel turn.
Rhodes hit a second Cross Rhodes on Cena and looked to be on his way to retain the gold when Scott pulled the referee out of the ring to cost "The American Nightmare." Cody invited Travis in the ring and laid him out with a Cross Rhodes to get revenge for his errant slap at Elimination Chamber last month.
Cena attempted to use the WWE Title to hit Rhodes, but Cody stopped him and grabbed the belt. After some conflicting thoughts, Rhodes decided not to use the title, so Cena low blowed him and then blasted him with the title belt to pick up the pinfall victory and win his record-breaking 17th world championship.
Passing Ric Flair, this is arguably among the biggest wins in the storied career of John Cena, who celebrated alongside Travis Scott to close the show to shocking cheers from the sold-out Allegiant Stadium crowd at WrestleMania 41.
