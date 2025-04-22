Pat McAfee Choked Out By Gunther In Shocking Attack On WWE Raw
Gunther is not happy after losing the World Heavyweight Championship.
“The Ring General” saw his 259-day title reign come to an end at the hands of Jey Uso on WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and fans expected to see plenty of frustration from him on the Raw after WrestleMania.
However, little did the WWE universe know that Gunther would take aim at the Raw on Netflix announce team of Michael Cole and Pat McAfee.
Gunther approached the announce table and got in Michael Cole’s face, and then he shoved McAfee.
Things escalated from there, with Gunther trying to choke out Cole before McAfee made the save. From there, Gunther locked in the choke on McAfee as officials held back staff members of “The Pat McAfee Show” who were in attendance.
McAfee was tended to by the trainers in the back following the attack.
Raw general manager Adam Pearce tried to give Cole, who stated that he thought Gunther broke his nose, the night off. Cole questioned how he could do his job without being able to express opinions on what happens in the ring.
Cole then responded that he wasn’t going to be bullied before returning to commentary to join Joe Tessitore, where he echoed that same argument.
As for the new champion, Jey celebrated his victory with Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn.
The WrestleMania 41 victory marked Jey's first World title reign and first win over Gunther after losing the previous three singles matches between the two superstars.
