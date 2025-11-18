Tony Khan Provides Major Update On Will Ospreay's AEW Return

AEW is down several of its stars right now, but fans got some good news about one of the promotion's top names courtesy of Tony Khan on Tuesday.

Khan appeared as a guest on The Ariel Helwani Show, where they talked about a variety of AEW-related topics. In a rapid-fire segment towards the end of the discussion, Helwani asked about Will Ospreay's status. Ospreay has been sidelined after undergoing neck surgery to relieve pain caused by herniated discs.

"Boy, I love Will Ospreay," Khan said. "So Will Ospreay's such an amazing part of AEW. Again, talk about somebody who has contributed to why I think this has been a great year for us. He was a huge part of last year, and this year, before his injury, he was just wrestling at, my opinion, at the very, very highest level."

Khan would praise Ospreay's performance against "Hangman" Adam Page at AEW Double or Nothing back in May, a match Page won to punch his ticket to AEW All In: Texas, where he would defeat Jon Moxley to become AEW Men's World Champion.

Ospreay would leave AEW television shortly after that show, having his last match in a Lights Out Steel Cage match at AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door.

Will Ospreay's Recovery

While Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported over the last week that Ospreay was not currently being discussed for the Owen Hart Cup in 2026, Khan said the former AEW International Champion has been locked in on getting better.

"He's recovering from the injuries. I talk to him regularly. He's doing better. It's a neck. And I think he's been pretty open about it, so I don't want to talk out of turn about some of these injuries. But Will's been pretty open that he's on the recovery, he's on the mend. He really appreciates the support from all of the fans around the world," Khan said.

Furthermore, Khan assured fans that the 32-year-old may be back in the ring earlier than some even believe.

"And Will Ospreay's gonna be back in AEW, I think, hopefully, earlier next year. I can't say exactly when. But it will be next year. And I hope that it will be in the first half of next year. He's one of our great stars, so I think it is great news, because certainly when Will Ospreay is on the shows every week, it's great for us."

