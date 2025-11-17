AEW Announces New Dates, Including A Return To NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom

If you live in the New York City or Dallas metropolitan areas, you'll have several upcoming opportunities to see AEW this winter.

In continuation of the tradition AEW began last year, the company will return to the historic New York City wrestling venue, Hammerstein Ballroom at the Manhattan Center, for two holiday-themed shows. Dynamite on 34th Street will be taped in the venue on Saturday, December 20th, while Christmas Collision is set for the following day.

AEW debuted at the Hammerstein Ballroom last December with a weekend of three sold-out events, including ROH Final Battle, Dynamite on 34th Street, and Christmas Collision. The final episode of AEW Rampage was also taped at the venue. Last year, the AEW TV shows held in Hammerstein Ballroom were largely dominated by Continental Classic matches.

Last year at Dynamite on 34th Street in Hammerstein Ballroom, Kazuchika Okada defeated Shelton Benjamin in a Blue League Continental Classic match. | All Elite Wrestling

The 2025 Continental Classic lineup and schedule haven't yet been announced, but if the timeline from previous years is followed, it's a safe bet to expect Continental Classic matches at the 2025 AEW Hammerstein shows, with the tournament final presumably taking place at Worlds End on December 27th in Chicago, IL.

AEW Collision returns to E-Sports Stadium Arlington

Also, this morning, Dallas News reported that AEW would be returning to the E-Sports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for its third residency in the area. Beginning on Saturday, January 3rd, Collision will air live from the E-Sports Stadium every Saturday in January 2026.

The Dallas metropolitan area has been the location of many major moments for AEW. In 2024, the company held a "Summer Series" at E-Sports Stadium Arlington that included several Collision tapings and ROH Death Before Dishonor in the week leading to All In London 2024 in Wembley Stadium. The residency was considered a huge success and led to the announcement of AEW All In Texas earlier this year at Arlington's Globe Life Field.

In the days leading up to AEW's largest North American show in the company's history, other AEW/ROH events would be held in the Dallas area, such as Dynamite and Collision at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, and ROH Supercard of Honor at the E-Sports Stadium in Arlington.

Regarding AEW's third residency in the area, CEO/GM Tony Khan told Dallas News, "I wish we’d been back even sooner...I love being around Dallas. To do these shows and have ‘Collision’ events back at the Esports Stadium again, it’s fantastic for us. That’s always a great place for AEW, and in particular, we’ve had some of our best events there. I can’t wait to go back.”

