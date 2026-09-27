Tony Khan Provides Update on Steven Borden Following Scary AEW All Out Bump

As of Sunday morning, it appears that Steven Borden is doing okay after a scary fall on Saturday night during All Out in Chicago, Illinois.

Borden teamed up with his father's old protégé and reigning TNT Champion, Darby Allin, to take on Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher with their sights set on earning a shot at the AEW Men's World Tag Team Titles, which are now around the waists of Matt and Nick Jackson.

During the match, Borden climbed to the top rope and called for Knight to do the same from the opposite side of the ring. The two then leaped into the air for a dueling coast-to-coast, but when they collided, Borden came down hard and smacked the back of his head against the canvas. Referee Bryce Remsburg soon called for the doctor and the match was called off.

Tony Schiavone provides another update on @StevenBorden, who is conscious, responsive and has been communicating with doctors. pic.twitter.com/E6uoramyDI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 27, 2026

Knight and Fletcher were declared the winners of the match via referee stoppage, and the cameras stayed focused on their ensuing celebration as the AEW medical team tended to Borden. He was taken out of the Now Arena on a stretcher and transported to a nearby hospital for an evaluation.

The commentary team provided multiple updates on Steven Borden throughout the broadcast and noted that he was conscious, responsive, and speaking with the doctors about the match prior to his bump.

All signs still good for Steven Borden

Kevin Knight & Steven Borden | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

After the All Out came to a close early Sunday morning, AEW President Tony Khan took part in the post-show media scrum and was able to provide a little more information about Borden's condition.

“I have a great update," Khan said. "Thankfully, Steven Borden, awake, responsive at the hospital and he had a CT scan and all the tests have come back good. So far, all good results and we’re hopeful Steven’s gonna be able to fly home [Sunday] to his family.”

As soon as more information on the health of Steven Borden becomes available, we'll be sure to bring you an update.

On an unrelated note, Khan was asked about a recent report that folks in WWE were surprised by the amount of tickets AEW sold for All Out on Saturday night. Tony said he was a bit surprised that WWE would be surprised.

“We’ve done very, very well.," Khan said. "AEW’s having an incredible year. We were Sports Illustrated’s pro wrestling promotion of the year. Why would they be surprised we would sell out? We’ve sold this arena out many times and AEW’s having a fantastic year. I think anybody underestimating AEW would be making a mistake, and AEW continues to defy the odds and succeed.”

WWE also had a successful weekend in Chicago. The company ran a WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event at the Allstate Arena, which did not air live against All Out. The show will instead be broadcast on the WWE YouTube channel this coming Wednesday, September 30 at 7 p.m. ET.