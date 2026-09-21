AEW Reportedly Signs Former WWE Star

A former WWE and TNA Wrestling star has reportedly signed with AEW.

All Elite Wrestling has had a very busy 2026 in free agency. Signing top new tag teams like The New Level and Motor City Machine Guns are just a couple of examples of the company proving that it isn't looking to slow down when it comes to adding top free agents to its roster.

Recent reports also suggest that former WWE United States Champion Ilja Dragunov will be signed to the company, if he hasn't already. At the same time, former WWE NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane is reportedly in active negotiations with the company.

However, a new report says a former WWE star put pen to paper with AEW last week.

Swerve and New Level | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Jakara Jackson (Mara Sade) reportedly signs with AEW

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, former WWE and TNA Wrestling star Mara Sade signed a full-time, salaried deal with All Elite Wrestling. Sade had a standing offer to remain with TNA and also spoke with WWE about a potential return before ultimately deciding to sign with AEW.

As a member of the WWE NXT roster from 2022 to 2025, Sade (FKA Jakara Jackson) consistently improved and evolved her character and in-ring skills as part of Meta4. Jackson and Lash Legend were a tag team that many believed would be heading to the WWE main roster together before Jackson's shocking release in May 2025.

This story initially got some traction earlier this morning when Sade's official website listed her as a member of the AEW roster. That snippet has since been removed from her site. Sade is currently in an off-screen relationship with Don Callis Family member, "The Jet" Kevin Knight.

Mara Sade made waves in the TNA Knockouts division prior to signing with AEW

Mara Sade was no stranger to TNA Wrestling before her WWE release, as she and Lash Legend worked for the company as part of the ongoing relationship between the two companies.

After WWE released Sade, TNA quickly signed her and brought her into the company. She worked 22 matches for the company over the course of the last year before departing and entering free agency on her own terms.

Jakara Jackson (Mara Sade) | WWE

Sade's last appearance with TNA came with a loss against Heather by Elegance in the Knockouts Television Tournament at an iMPACT television taping at the end of July. It's currently unknown as to when Sade is set to debut on AEW programming.