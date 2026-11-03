Top AEW Stars Announced for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 21
AEW stars are invading the biggest New Japan Pro Wrestling event of the year.
The show is Wrestle Kingdom 21 and it takes place on January 4 inside the Tokyo Dome. AEW is going to have a presence at that event, as it hasn't had since the stars of their company were fixtures in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
New Japan presented its Power Struggle event on November 3, and numerous matches for Wrestle Kingdom 21 were made official, and they included many top AEW names.
First and foremost was NJPW legend and former AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega. At Power Struggle, Omega wrestled Yota Tsuji and Boltin Oleg in a triple threat match. In the match, Omega pinned Tsuji, who is the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Because of that, Omega earned a shot at that title and will claim it at Wrestle Kingdom. Tsuji vs. Omega for the top prize in AEW was made official later that day on Tuesday.
The current AEW World Champion will also be wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom. The situation between him and his fellow United Empire brother, Callum Newman, hit a boiling point, and those two will now square off at the event.
It's AEW vs. NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 21
In the Power Struggle main event, Gabe Kidd retained his IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship against Taichi. After that match, Kidd attacked Hiroshi Tanahashi, which led to a save by Yuya Uemura. Uemura will now face Kidd in a match at Wrestle Kingdom for the title.
Kidd is currently a part of the Death Rider faction in AEW. At Full Gear on November 14, he's going to team with his Death Rider partners to take on The Cut inside Anarchy in the Arena.
Speaking of The Death Riders, for the past couple of months, they've been working to take down New Japan from the inside. Jon Moxley will look to continue that quest at Wrestle Kingdom. At Power Struggle, Moxley vs. Shingo Takagi was officially announced.
Lastly, the MJF vs. Ryohei Oiwa match was made official for the show. MJF had called out Oiwa in recent weeks and hinted at a potential match. Now, the wrestling world will see it on January 4. Oiwa has had a huge 2026. He was the winner of this year's G1 Climax tournament and earned a shot at Tsuji's world championship at the King of Pro Wrestling event. Oiwa lost that match to Tsuji.
In addition to Anarchy in the Arena at Full Gear, other announced matches for the event include Ospreay defending his AEW Men's World Championship against Kyle Fletcher, Mercedes Mone vs. Marina Shafir for the AEW Women's World Championship, and a trilogy match pitting Brodio and Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland and The New Level for the AEW World Trios Championships. Strickland has been actively advocating for that match to be a Texas Death Match.
Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for a decade and writes news, features, and interviews for The Takedown On SI. He also hosts and cohosts a variety of WWE and AEW shows on YouTube. Heydorn is a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is also the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on X and Bluesky.Follow Zack_Heydorn