Top AEW Stars Announced for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 21

AEW stars are invading the biggest New Japan Pro Wrestling event of the year.

The show is Wrestle Kingdom 21 and it takes place on January 4 inside the Tokyo Dome. AEW is going to have a presence at that event, as it hasn't had since the stars of their company were fixtures in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

New Japan presented its Power Struggle event on November 3, and numerous matches for Wrestle Kingdom 21 were made official, and they included many top AEW names.

After attacking President Tanahashi, Gabe Kidd was confronted by Yuya Uemura!

A showdown between the two looks to be next, as Jon Moxley and Shingo Takagi also joined the fray!



👀#njpst Report:https://t.co/4MlNURVEdC



📺 Watch the replay:https://t.co/zFyP0jnRyI#njpw pic.twitter.com/1a1CkKz4QO — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 3, 2026

First and foremost was NJPW legend and former AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega. At Power Struggle, Omega wrestled Yota Tsuji and Boltin Oleg in a triple threat match. In the match, Omega pinned Tsuji, who is the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Because of that, Omega earned a shot at that title and will claim it at Wrestle Kingdom. Tsuji vs. Omega for the top prize in AEW was made official later that day on Tuesday.

The current AEW World Champion will also be wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom. The situation between him and his fellow United Empire brother, Callum Newman, hit a boiling point, and those two will now square off at the event.

It's AEW vs. NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 21

NJPW

In the Power Struggle main event, Gabe Kidd retained his IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship against Taichi. After that match, Kidd attacked Hiroshi Tanahashi, which led to a save by Yuya Uemura. Uemura will now face Kidd in a match at Wrestle Kingdom for the title.

Kidd is currently a part of the Death Rider faction in AEW. At Full Gear on November 14, he's going to team with his Death Rider partners to take on The Cut inside Anarchy in the Arena.

Speaking of The Death Riders, for the past couple of months, they've been working to take down New Japan from the inside. Jon Moxley will look to continue that quest at Wrestle Kingdom. At Power Struggle, Moxley vs. Shingo Takagi was officially announced.

MJF has issued a challenge for the Tokyo Dome!



It will be Ryohei Oiwa vs. MJF at Wrestle Kingdom 21!#njpw #njpst pic.twitter.com/Cbdy7vVHU4 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 3, 2026

Lastly, the MJF vs. Ryohei Oiwa match was made official for the show. MJF had called out Oiwa in recent weeks and hinted at a potential match. Now, the wrestling world will see it on January 4. Oiwa has had a huge 2026. He was the winner of this year's G1 Climax tournament and earned a shot at Tsuji's world championship at the King of Pro Wrestling event. Oiwa lost that match to Tsuji.

In addition to Anarchy in the Arena at Full Gear, other announced matches for the event include Ospreay defending his AEW Men's World Championship against Kyle Fletcher, Mercedes Mone vs. Marina Shafir for the AEW Women's World Championship, and a trilogy match pitting Brodio and Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland and The New Level for the AEW World Trios Championships. Strickland has been actively advocating for that match to be a Texas Death Match.