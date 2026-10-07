MJF Declares War on New Japan Pro Wrestling

MJF was back on pro wrestling television this week, just not for AEW.

MJF hasn't wrestled in an AEW match since the All In PPV event in August. At that show, he competed in the Casino Gauntlet Match in an effort to earn a shot at the world championship, though he was unsuccessful.

MJF got an early upper hand in the match as one of the early entrants, but lost to Andrade El Idolo, who now has a world title shot in his back pocket whenever he wants to use it.

Since returning to AEW after a brief hiatus ahead of All In, MJF has called himself the real world champion. MJF was the actual champion this summer, but lost the title to Kenny Omega. In that match, current world champion Will Ospreay got involved and MJF now blames him for the title loss.

With all that history and revenge on his mind, common sense would say MJF would be itching to return to AEW again. However, it's MJF we're talking about here and you never know what's in his head.

MJF makes massive challenge to G1 Climax tournament winner

NJPW | NJPW

MJF shocked the pro wrestling world on Wednesday when he made a taped appearance for New Japan Pro Wrestling during a Road to King of Pro Wrestling event and made a massive challenge.

MJF said he was declaring war on New Japan. He then challenged this year's G1 Climax tournament winner, Ryohei Oiwa, to a match for the unofficial AEW World Championship and to see who was the master of the headlock.

"Let’s face it folks, New Japan Professional Wrestling isn’t a real company," MJF said. "I mean, the fact that fans think New Japan matters in 2026 is laughable. Every single top star you have ever had has left because they know this place is second rate.

"We’re going to see who the real king of the headlock is when I beat you smack dab in the middle of the ring with a headlock takeover. Hell, I’ll even sweeten the deal, kid. I’ll put the Triple B, you know, unlike the fake thing Will Ospreay is parading around, I will put the Triple B, the actual AEW World Title, on the line."

Before Ryohei Oiwa challenges for the IWGP title MONDAY, his next opponent might have already stepped up!@njpw_ryoheioiwa vs @The_MJF???#njpw #njkopw pic.twitter.com/alnuuQaQ9U — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 7, 2026

Oiwa won this year's G1 tournament and earned a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. He's set to take that match at the upcoming King of Pro Wrestling event on Monday. Oiwa will challenge Yota Tsuji for the top prize in New Japan.

At this point, the MJF vs. Oiwa match wasn't formally announced by New Japan and does not have a date.