Twitter Reacts To Jon Moxley's Blockbuster Promo About Potential New AEW Arrival
Last night on AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley showed up after months away from TV for an in-ring promo mentioning Darby Allin and a cryptic line that has wrestling Twitter buzzing: "This is not your company anymore."
Speculation online around Mox's reference largely circles a former WWE executive, but not just any former executive: Shane McMahon.
Earlier this year, Tony Khan met privately with McMahon in July, but the details of that meeting have thus far been mysterious. McMahon was last seen at WrestleMania 39 when he tore his quad in the beginning moments of a match with The Miz.
The McMahon family no longer owns any part of WWE, and as far as we know, Shane has no proper employment with the company. So, the door is certainly open for McMahon to cross over into AEW's waters for a swim.
That brings us back to Mox's promo. Mox planted the seeds for a storyline that sounds like the beginning of a power struggle within AEW's ranks.
This, of course, is similar to Shane-O-Mac stealing the reigns of WCW out from daddy Vince's grasp during the last episode of Nitro in 2001. After that angle, WCW "invaded" WWE, leading to a main event blow-off at that year's Survivor Series.
Might we see that kind of storyline again, but this time in AEW? Many seem to think so.
AEW obviously has done a great job adding intrigue to Mox's return. And, after McMahon's private meeting with Tony Khan, it's likely only a matter of time before Shane-O-Mac shows up in some capacity.
What do you think? Is this the beginning of a Shane McMahon storyline in AEW?