Popular Late Night Show Features Viral AEW Anti-ICE Clip of MJF vs Brody King Match

AEW continues to get mainstream news attention for "f--- ICE" chants that blared from the audience during the MJF vs. Brody King AEW World Championship Eliminator Match two weeks ago on AEW Dynamite.

Various news outlets picked up the clip of a large portion of the AEW crowd on Dynamite chanting "f--- ICE" loudly after the bell rang for the King and MJF match. The wrestlers and referee in the ring paused in response to hearing the chants, and Tony Khan and the AEW broadcast kept the chants in and didn't mute the audience.

The chants stemmed from King's very public position on abolishing ICE, even releasing merchandise and raising money for a variety of immigration organizations around the country.

The most recent mainstream outlet to pick up the news was Last Week Tonight with John Oliver on HBO. Oliver's popular news commentary show returned to the air on Sunday night, and during the episode, he aired the clip of the AEW crowd when talking about ICE on the streets of American cities like Minneapolis.

John Oliver picks up controversial chant from AEW Dynamite

Oliver called the clip excellent and then continued by saying, "Well done to everyone involved there, from the crowd getting their point across in the perfect way, to MJF going full ‘Jim from The Office’ into the camera.”

Oliver isn't a stranger to commenting on pro wrestling during his show. Oliver did a long segment on Vince McMahon near the beginning of McMahon's legal troubles, which led to McMahon's departure at the company.

AEW was mentioned on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver pic.twitter.com/vpH2Zc7Jhj — Noah Gilbert (@Noahgilberto19) February 16, 2026

AEW is coming off a huge weekend in Australia. The company presented its second Grand Slam Australia show on Saturday night. King won the eliminator match on the episode of Dynamite with the chants, and because of that, he earned a real shot at the AEW World Championship at Grand Slam.

King faced MJF on Saturday, but lost the match.

Other action on the show featured Wheeler Yuta getting his head shaved by Toni Storm and Orange Cassidy. Storm and Cassidy defeated Yuta and Marina Shafir in a mixed tag team match. The stipulation was that whoever lost the match would be forced to shave their head. Yuta was the loser.

Also, Kyle Fletcher retained his TNT Championship against Mark Briscoe in a Ladder Match. Fletcher was a crowd favorite because of his Australian roots. After the match, Fletcher debuted a pink TNT Championship belt.

