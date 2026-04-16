Update on What's Next for MJF Following Surprise Title Loss

Will MJF be disappearing from AEW programming after dropping the World Championship to Darby Allin this week on Dynamite?

Following a successful defense of the AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega at Dynasty, Darby Allin cashed in his number one contender's match he earned at the pay-per-view on Wednesday night. MJF went dark on social media following Sunday's event to play up the fact that he wasn't aware of the match taking place at Spring BreakThru.

Friedman was informed of the match upon his arrival at Dynamite. The company teased opening the show with the match only to pivot it into its rightful main event slot. The main event saw Darby Allin squash MJF quickly and become AEW World Champion for the first time.

Darby Allin defeated MJF on Dynamite to become the new AEW World Champion | All Elite Wrestling

This result led to plenty of speculation regarding MJF's status and if he had another movie commitment that would require him to miss time from the company. We now have a huge and somewhat surprising update.

What's next for MJF after AEW World Title loss

According to a new report from Ibou of Self Made, MJF isn't set to film a new movie at this time and isn't expected to miss any time from AEW after dropping the World Championship to Darby Allin.

In fact, MJF is currently scheduled for all upcoming episodes of Dynamite and is factored into the main-event plans for the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 24 in Queens, New York.

With that in mind, it doesn't sound like Darby Allin is going to have a very long reign as AEW World Champion.

Self Made Report:



In speaking with a source with knowledge of the situation, it was relayed to @SelfMadePW that MJF is not expected to miss time and is not filming a movie at this point.



MJF is scheduled for upcoming Dynamites and will be factored into main event plans for… pic.twitter.com/anuFhPBI5H — Self Made 💫 (@SelfMadePW) April 16, 2026

How long will Darby Allin's AEW World Title reign last?

Much like Darby Allin's two previous runs as TNT Champion, you can bet that Allin will be looking to defend the title every chance he gets. While this is entertaining for fans, it puts pressure on the champion who eventually gets in over their head and drops the title quicker than they would have had they spaced out their defenses.

With so many top names currently gunning for the title, Allin will have no shortage of challengers between now and Double or Nothing. In fact, you can expect Allin to have multiple title defenses under his belt before he even gets to the pay-per-view next month.

While it would be simple to just run back Allin and MJF for the AEW World Championship, you can't rule out a possible multi-man match in New York, where Allin wouldn't even have to be pinned to lose the title. How will AEW handle MJF's shocking title change? We'll find out soon enough.