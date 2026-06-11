AEW Dynamite Summer Blockbuster Results (6/10/26) Owen Hart Tournament Continues, Darby Allin Returns

The 2026 Owen Hart Cup tournaments continued on during this week's special Summer Blockbuster edition of AEW Dynamite.

In the women's tournament, Maya World defeated Skye Blue to advance to the tournament semifinals against Athena. Saree was originally scheduled to take on Blue in the first round, but was removed from the tournament field due to a neck injury and not being medically cleared.

Maya World won the match with a pin counter out of Code Blue. The winner of her semifinal match against Athena will take on either Mercedes Mone or Hazuki in the tournament final at Forbidden Door at the end of the month. The tournament winner will earn a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship at All In.

SHE DID IT! @MAYAWORLDD IS MOVING ON TO THE SEMIFINALS IN THE #OWENCUP!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/OlvZkD5hUA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 11, 2026

In the show's main event, Swerve Strickland defeated Brody King to advance to the men's tournament finals. Strickland beat King with a Vertebreaker, but only after Prince Nana interfered from the outside of the ring. Nana hit King with the ring bell when the referee wasn't looking.

Now, Strickland has a date with Will Ospreay in the tournament final at Forbidden Door. Strickland and Ospreay have history together and it all centers around the world championship. The winner of the tournament final will wrestle for that very championship at All In inside of Wembley Stadium later this summer.

.@SwerveConfident DRIVES his boots into @BrodyXKing with a Swerve Stomp into a chair on the outside!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/zUWlpcFCum — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 11, 2026

In other action on the show this week, Jon Moxley defeated Shane Taylor to retain his AEW Continental Championship. Shane Taylor Promotions destroyed The Death Riders after the match. Later in the night, Moxley and his crew challenged them to a faction vs. faction street fight for AEW Collision.

Also, Mark Briscoe defeated PAC and then made yet another challenge to MJF for the AEW World Championship. MJF addressed the challenge and said that his answer was no. MJF said that he makes the rules and that he needed to protect the world title from someone like Briscoe.

6 ON 6 IN A STEEL CAGE AT #FORBIDDENDOOR!



If @SussexCoChicken's team can beat @The_MJF's team, Briscoe gets a guaranteed title shot!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/bXmBaVcFWd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 11, 2026

Briscoe rebutted MJF and told him that he spoke with the real boss. He said that Tony Khan agreed to make a six on six Cage Match for Forbidden Door. Team Briscoe against Team MJF. If Briscoe's team gets the victory, he'll earn a championship match.

Darby Allin made his return to AEW this week. Allin interuppted a Kevin Knight promo and decked him with a skateboard. Allin told him that was for the Double or Nothing attack. Allin tried to hit a Coffin Drop, but was forced to run away from the ring due to The Don Callis Family running out to make the save.

"I HOPE NEW YORK WAS WORTH IT!"@DarbyAllin is back for revenge against @Jet2Flyy!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/jRWThjUNtm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 11, 2026

Chris Jericho and Tommaso Ciampa are one step closer to an official match with one another. In the opening segment of the show, Jericho and Ciampa traded verbal jabs during an in-ring promo. Jericho called Ciampa, "Tommy," which caused anger.

Jericho then accused Ciampa of wanting to be like him. The two men ended up brawling in the ring. They fought until AEW officials broke things up.

#AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor

8e/5p, HBO Max PPV

Sunday, 6/28@KennyOmegamanX vs @ZackSabreJr



These two haven't fought since the 2018 G1 Climax and ZSJ wants to see if Omega is still the best!



They'll fight for the first time on American soil LIVE on HBO PPV, SUNDAY, 6/28! https://t.co/bUb7iMS79d pic.twitter.com/wfKLBsaxXo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 11, 2026

Finally, a special Zack Sabre Jr. vignette aired on the show this week. In it, ZSJ issued a challenge to Kenny Omega for Forbidden Door.

AEW Dynamite Summer Blockbuster Results

Jon Moxley defeated Shane Taylor to retain the AEW Continental Championship

Mark Briscoe defeated PAC

Andrade El Idolo defeated Orange Cassidy

Maya World defeated Skye Blue in a Women's Owen Hart Cup tournament first round match

Swerve Strickland defeated Brody King in a Men's Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match