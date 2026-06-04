MJF Suffered Injury on AEW Dynamite and is Pulled From Independent Show

AEW Men's World Champion MJF was set to compete for Beyond Wrestling on Friday night, but he has now been pulled from that event.

Max successfully defended his title against Rush Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite in a very physical match-up that took its toll on both competitors. MJF later appeared in a soaking tub during the show and was in some discomfort as he conducted an interview with Renee Paquette.

Apparently MJF was doing a little more than selling the effects of his match as Beyond Wrestling took to social media to announce that his upcoming appearance has now been postponed.

"Unfortunately, [MJF] hyperextended his knee during his match [Wedneday] night & is not medically cleared to travel or compete. He will not be in Cranston [Friday] night but assured me he will wrestle for Beyond Wrestling as soon as his schedule allows," the promotion wrote in their post.

Unfortunately @The_MJF hyperextended his knee during his match last night & is not medically cleared to travel or compete. He will not be in Cranston tomorrow night but assured me he will wrestle for Beyond Wrestling as soon as his schedule allows. We wish him a speedy recovery. — Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) June 4, 2026

MJF was originally supposed to face Bobby Orlando in what he told our old colleague Justin Barrasso was going to be his last American independent booking for an extraordinarily long time.

"I need to focus on AEW. I took my eyes off the ball for a millisecond, and a dude who is like 145-f------g-pounds soaking wet beat me," MJF said during their conversation. "That can’t happen. I don’t care that he hit me in the nuts and spammed his finisher on me four times. But glass half full, I’m now a three-time champion at the age of 30.”

What does MJF's injury mean for Forbidden Door?

MJF | All Elite Wrestling - Lee South

Max did defeat Darby Allin in the main of event of AEW Double or Nothing last month to regain his AEW Men's World Championship, but there's now a question of when he'll be able to defend his title again.

A hyperextended knee has a wide-ranging recovery time, depending on the severity of the injury. The best-case scenario, according to a quick Google search, is 2-4 weeks.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is right around the corner, and several AEW stars are coming after Max's title. Mark Briscoe and Andrade El Idolo are the two men that are pushing hardest for a shot at the Devil right now.

The challenge has been laid out by @AndradeElIdolo for @The_MJF and his AEW World Championship!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/pNP3bMsAdE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 4, 2026

Even if MJF is unable to get cleared in time for the show on Sunday, June 28, there are plenty of other high-profile matches that can headline the show. AEW Women's World Champion declared war on Stardom, her former promotion, Wednesday night on Dynamite.

While it's a very safe bet that the Toxic Spider will be in action, we know for sure that the finals of the Men's and Women's Owen Hart Tournaments will be taking place at Forbidden Door. Will Ospreay punched his ticket to San Jose by defeating Mark Davis in the semifinals.