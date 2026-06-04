MJF Suffered Injury on AEW Dynamite and is Pulled From Independent Show
AEW Men's World Champion MJF was set to compete for Beyond Wrestling on Friday night, but he has now been pulled from that event.
Max successfully defended his title against Rush Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite in a very physical match-up that took its toll on both competitors. MJF later appeared in a soaking tub during the show and was in some discomfort as he conducted an interview with Renee Paquette.
Apparently MJF was doing a little more than selling the effects of his match as Beyond Wrestling took to social media to announce that his upcoming appearance has now been postponed.
"Unfortunately, [MJF] hyperextended his knee during his match [Wedneday] night & is not medically cleared to travel or compete. He will not be in Cranston [Friday] night but assured me he will wrestle for Beyond Wrestling as soon as his schedule allows," the promotion wrote in their post.
MJF was originally supposed to face Bobby Orlando in what he told our old colleague Justin Barrasso was going to be his last American independent booking for an extraordinarily long time.
"I need to focus on AEW. I took my eyes off the ball for a millisecond, and a dude who is like 145-f------g-pounds soaking wet beat me," MJF said during their conversation. "That can’t happen. I don’t care that he hit me in the nuts and spammed his finisher on me four times. But glass half full, I’m now a three-time champion at the age of 30.”
What does MJF's injury mean for Forbidden Door?
Max did defeat Darby Allin in the main of event of AEW Double or Nothing last month to regain his AEW Men's World Championship, but there's now a question of when he'll be able to defend his title again.
A hyperextended knee has a wide-ranging recovery time, depending on the severity of the injury. The best-case scenario, according to a quick Google search, is 2-4 weeks.
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is right around the corner, and several AEW stars are coming after Max's title. Mark Briscoe and Andrade El Idolo are the two men that are pushing hardest for a shot at the Devil right now.
Even if MJF is unable to get cleared in time for the show on Sunday, June 28, there are plenty of other high-profile matches that can headline the show. AEW Women's World Champion declared war on Stardom, her former promotion, Wednesday night on Dynamite.
While it's a very safe bet that the Toxic Spider will be in action, we know for sure that the finals of the Men's and Women's Owen Hart Tournaments will be taking place at Forbidden Door. Will Ospreay punched his ticket to San Jose by defeating Mark Davis in the semifinals.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com