Will Ospreay 'Calls Out' Ricochet Ahead of Rumored AEW Debut
Will Ospreay has one of the more highly anticipated matches at All In this weekend when he challenges MJF for the AEW American (International) Championship, but at the same time he's looking forward to sharing the ring with an old friend and rival once again.
News broke Thursday afternoon that Ricochet and his agent had reached a multi-year contract agreement with All Elite Wrestlingand that his debut with the company was imminent. Perhaps as soon as Sunday's All In PPV with the former WWE Superstar reportedly on his way to London.
Ospreay and Ricochet are no strangers to one another. The two put on a number of classic bouts in NJPW and across the Independent circuit prior to Ricochet signing with WWE in 2018.
Now that he's reportedly AEW bound, Ospreay says he's rooting for Ricochet to seize the opportunity to remind wrestling fans just want he's capable of doing in a wrestling ring.
"He's just gotta find that fire within himself because he knows he can do it. I honestly feel like he's just been downplayed for so bloody long that people have forgotten the freak athlete that he is."
While speaking to Will Gavin of talkSPORT 2, Ospreay gave credit to Ricochet for inspiring an entirely new crop of young and athletic professional wrestlers that thrive on a higher octane style of bell-to-bell action.
"Look around, boss. Look at this generation of wrestlers. Look what everybody's doing when it comes to that athletic style of pro wrestling, right? It's him. He is the guy that did it."
MORE: AEW All In 2024: Date, Start Time, Full Match Card, Live Stream & TV Channels
Despite achieving a far amount of success during his WWE tenure, which included runs with the Intercontinental, United States and North American Championships, many believe that Ricochet never reached his full potential in his time with the company. Even in the two years after Paul 'Triple H' Levesque took over as the Chief Content Officer.
Prior to his WWE contract expiring at the beginning of July Ricochet was primarily being featured in WWE Speed matches. An entire division built around three minute bouts being produced exclusively for X (formerly known as Twitter).
Ospreay called that an appalling misuse of his talent at the time and now he's publicly calling Ricochet out ahead of his potential AEW debut this Sunday.
"Remind everybody who the f--k you are, Bruv. Because you, without a shadow of the doubt, were the man. Dragon Gate, PWG, the Indies around the world. No one could f--cking touch you. So I'm calling you out, Bruv. I am saying, remind the world that you are one of the best to have ever done this sh-t, man. Because I believe it."
You can follow Rick Ucchino on X and on Instagram: @RickUcchino
MORE: Potential Spoiler with 'Big Name' Expected in London for AEW All In