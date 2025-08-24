Will Ospreay Issues Challenge To AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Live Audience (Exclusive)
Will Ospreay is a lot of things. Pro wrestler, father, champion, television star, and heck, video game star as well.
Sunday at the AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling Forbidden Door super show, Ospreay's the hometown kid. Forbidden Door takes place inside the O2 Arena in London, which is less than an hour from where Ospreay grew up.
As the returning hometown star for AEW, Ospreay says he's anxious, but that he always loves performing at home. In an interview with The Takedown on SI, Ospreay discussed what it's like to be a returning hometown hero.
"(I've got) a bunch of mixed feelings going on. A lot of anxiousness and a lot of anxiety. But in the same sense, I have always loved performing in my home, and I I get blown away every time. On the regular, I would finish a New Japan tour and I would just come and do the local indie or whatever, and do as much wrestling as physically possible, just because I love wrestling in front of my my hometown. I feel that separation from my country, because I'm over in AEW. I don't get to visit anymore and I don't even get to pop in and do any type of matches, so (that feeling), that's grown fonder.- Will Ospreay
Will Ospreay lays down a Forbidden Door challenge
Because the O2 Arena has a roof on it, which will be a first for AEW PPV events in the UK, Ospreay challenged the audience to break a sound record during Forbidden Door.
Every time we come over here and the music hits, I'm blown away. The audience are like standing up and it's such a blessing to know that I have that support. I'm so grateful for it. Sunday is going to be crazy to me. I think this is the first UK PPV we've done where the roof is on, so like it's a dime shaped buildings, the Millennium Dome, the O2 arena, yeah. And I feel like the sound in there is going to be so compact that is just going to reverberate.I'd love to know if it was possible to break the world record for the loudest crowd.- Will Ospreay
At Forbidden Door, Will Ospreay will compete alongside Hiroshi Tanahashi, Darby Allin, Kota Ibushi, and Kenny Omega to take on the team of Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Gabe Kidd, and The Young Bucks in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match.
Forbidden Door airs live on PPV from the O2 Arena and features talent from both AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Other announced matches for the show include Adam Page vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship, The Hurt Syndicate vs. FTR vs. Brodido for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, and more.
