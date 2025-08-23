WWE SmackDown Results [8/22/25]: The Man Comes Home To Dublin, Logan Paul Drops Cena
Becky Lynch surprised all of Ireland by coming around to SmackDown Friday night.
The reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion and Monday Night Raw Superstar made a cross-brand trip back to Dublin, expecting a hometown heroes' celebration. The Man was less than pleased with everything she experienced after her arrival in the city she grew up in and she took it out on the SmackDown crowd.
Her trip wouldn't end very well either as she ended up having to team up with long-time foe Nia Jax in the main event against WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill. It went about as well as you'd expect.
John Cena verbally eviscerated Logan Paul in his last appearance ever at the 3Arena, but The Maverick would get the last laugh by the end of the night.
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes did have to miss his second consecutive show due to the Claymore Kick he suffered from Drew McIntyre a couple of weeks back, but both Randy Orton and Damian Priest did make their returns to SmackDown Friday night.
Here's everything you may have missed from an action-packed show overseas.
WWE SmackDown Match & Segment Results:
- The first-ever televised WWE event from Dublin could only start off with the history maker herself. Ireland's own Becky Lynch opened the show to a heroes' reception from a white-hot crowd, but things would quickly turn sour after the Women's Intercontinental Champion told the folks in Dublin they didn't deserve to host SmackDown and that she tried to have the show canceled.
- The Man felt slighted by the lack of pomp and circumstance surrounding her return home. She listed each item off her own Hall of Fame resume and ran down every other famous person from Ireland until Tiffany Stratton had heard enough. The WWE Women's Champion made her way to the ring to remind Becky that she was on Tiffy's time and she was on Tiffy's show.
- Nia Jax wouldn't let Stratton talk for long. The Irresistible Force entered the conversation to a chorus of boos and told Tiffany she was focusing on the wrong woman. Jax then took the champ down with a cheap shot and Lynch joined in on the assault just for the fun of it. That was until Jade Cargill ran down to make the save.
- SmackDown GM Nick Aldis would soon arrive to book a special tag team match for the night's main event. It will be mortal enemies Becky Lynch and Nia Jax teaming together to take on SummerSlam opponents Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill.
- Melo Don't Miz defeated The Motor City Machine Guns. The Miz and Carmelo Hayes seemed more interested in one-upping each other than acting as a cohesive team, but they still wound up securing another big win. After Melo hit the Lung Blower on Alex Shelley, Miz tagged himself in to steal the pin for the second week in a row. Regardless, the victory earned Miz and Melo a spot in a WWE Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contender's Match next Friday.
- Cathy Kelley interviewed Jimmy Uso backstage. She wished him a happy birthday and offered congratulations on the expected addition to his family. Sami Zayn would run in to give Big Jim and big hug, but Solo and his MFTs broke up the celebration. Sikoa suggested Jimmy name the baby after his or her favorite uncle Solo. Sami told him to focus more on keeping his United States Championship.
- Piper Niven defeated Charlotte Flair. The Queen was going at it alone Friday night as Alexa Bliss was not medically cleared to make the trip to Ireland after last week's assault by the Secret Hervice. That numbers game would pay off big time for Piper. Charlotte appeared to have the match in hand after locking in the Figure Eight, but Alba Fyre distracted the ref, which allowed Chelsea Green to rake Flair's eyes to break the hold. Niven would quickly hit a splash in the corner and drop Charlotte with a Michinoku Driver to score the big upset.
- Michin interrupted a conversation between Kiana James and her client Giulia backstage, once again inquiring about a United States Championship Match. With Nikki Cross eerily listening from the stairwell behind them, James told Michin she'd need to go through her to get to the Beautiful Madness. It was a challenge that Michin quickly accepted.
- John Cena kicked-off the second hour of the show to an absolutely thunderous ovation, but he was quickly joined in the ring by his Clash in Paris opponent. After listening to Logan Paul bloviate about fans calling him an outsider and not giving him the respect he deserves, The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion cut into The Maverick like a trash talking surgeon.
- He said the reason that the fans have not accepted him after these past four years is because Paul has no respect for the WWE. Instead, he uses the company as a Prime branding opportunity so he can buy more Pokémon cards. Cena called him a parasite who only shows up for big events.
- John claimed that Dominik Mysterio, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, The Usos and Jacob Fatu were among the Superstars that the WWE Universe would rather see him compete against in Paris, but Logan got lucky by being the first in line when he issued an open challenge. Cena told Paul to bring his A-game to Clash in Paris or the Greatest of All Time would beat the ever-loving sh*t out of him.
- A visibly pissed off Logan Paul then took a swing at Cena, but he ducked and delivered a much needed Attitude Adjustment to the social media megastar.
- Back from a commercial break we Drew McIntyre waiting for Logan Paul. He pulled him aside and told him to stop being afraid of John Cena. The Scottish Warrior practically ordered Logan to do whatever it takes to get even by the end of the night.
- The Street Profits defeated Tonga Loa and JC Mateo. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins received a much-needed assist from Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn, who both arrived at ringside to neutralize Solo Sikoa and Tala Tonga after their interference nearly cost the Profits the match. Once the fight was finally fair, Dawkins took down JC Mateo with a Sky High, which was followed up by a Montez Ford frog splash for the victory.
- The Street Profits will now face Melo Don't Miz next Friday night, with the winner earning a shot at the Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag Team Championship.
- Aleister Black was supposed to face Ron Killings, but R-Truth appeared on the video board and told the crowd that he accidentally boarded a flight to Dublin, Georgia by mistake. He wasn't going to make the show, but he called in his 'friend' to fill in for him. A returning Damian Priest then rushed the ring for a pull-apart brawl with Black.
- Drew McIntyre surprised the Dublin crowd with an in-ring promo. He was in the middle of issuing a warning to Cody Rhodes about the future of his WWE Championship, when Randy Orton appeared out of nowhere to take down the Scottish Warrior with the three most dangerous letters in sports entertainment.
- Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill defeated Becky Lynch and Nia Jax. The Man was unable to weather the powerful Storm in her hometown and ended up leaving her tag team partner high and dry. Nia Jax tried to fight off both women alone, but was power bombed off the top rope by Stratton after she attempted an Annihilator on Jade. Tiffany then hit the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, which allowed Cargill enough time to recover to hit a top rope frog splash and pin the former WWE Women's Champion.
- John Cena was shown backstage leaving the arena, when he was stopped by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. He informed Cena that he had just heard from Brock Lesnar, but before Aldis could say another word, Logan Paul shoved him out of the way and knocked Cena out with a right cross to the face.
