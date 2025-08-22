Mercedes Moné Believes Women Are Ready To Main Event An AEW PPV (Exclusive)
Mercedes Moné had one of the standout matches on AEW All In: Texas, and now, Moné believes the AEW women's division is ready for the next step.
Moné came up short against Toni Storm in the featured bout at All In for the AEW Women's World Championship, with the match serving as her first and only singles loss in AEW. Storm, meanwhile, continued her reign at the top of the division and now faces Athena at AEW Forbidden Door this weekend.
Speaking with The Takedown on SI, the AEW TBS Champion said she looks back at the All In match fondly and believes it had a major impact on the perception of women's wrestling in AEW.
"Toni Storm is just undeniable. Amazing, incredible. And that was legit one of my favorite matches of my whole entire career," Moné said.
"Just that moment, the feeling, just the entrances, to, I felt like we created so much magic. And we had, I can say, the greatest women's match in AEW history. I really feel like it just opened the eyes of so many people that women can do absolutely anything and everything."
Moné believes the legacy of the All In match will be felt for a long time, so much so, it could even open new doors for AEW women's talent.
"I feel like our next big goal is to have a woman main event a pay-per-view. That's my dream and my goal for us. I feel like we left fans wanting so much more, and I just care so much about our product and the women's division," Moné said. "So, that's a match that holds so high in my career, and one of my favorite matches that I've ever had."
The Main Event
While women have been in the main event of AEW television shows, they have never closed out a card before. Some even clamored for the Storm/Moné match to be the final match on All In, and the 33-year-old Moné thought it could have been a possibility.
Still, she asserts to The Takedown on SI that women in the main event of an AEW pay-per-view could happen sooner than some think.
"I don't think we're far at all," she said. "You know, I was really praying, manifesting that All In would be me vs. Toni in the main event. But hopefully, when I get my rematch with her, that's the main event." She would add that if that doesn't come to pass, she would love to have that match against Kris Statlander or Willow Nightingale.
As far as what main-eventing an AEW PPV would do for the division, the TBS Champion thinks that it would proudly showcase the talent AEW has to offer, a crew she believes may be the best in all of pro wrestling.
"Just elevate it just even more. I feel like the women are just the best. It's my favorite to watch on the show. And I know that a lot of people come just to see Mercedes Moné, and they do the CEO dance. They love watching Toni Storm shine. Gosh, we have Athena," she said.
"I don't know, it's just, we have the greatest women's division right now, one of the best in the world. So, once we do main event, nothing's going to stop us."
Moné also revealed her reaction to finding out one of her best friends, WWE Superstar Naomi, was pregnant.
