AEW Collision Preview (8/23/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
AEW's Scotland debut continues with a massive episode of Collision in the final stop before Forbidden Door.
Fresh off winning the G1 Climax tournament less than a week ago in Japan, Konosuke Takeshita makes his return to AEW tonight on Collision. The three-contract athlete is jumping right into the action with a rematch of his Wrestle Dynasty bout in the Tokyo Dome with The Conglomeration's Tomohiro Ishii.
Unlike that match, this match won't be for a title, but it's a safe bet to say that both competitors will take it just as seriously. Neither man has a match announced yet for Forbidden Door London, but with a guaranteed shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight title in his hands, it's expected that Takeshita will have a vested interest in the winner of Sabre vs. McGuinness.
Elsewhere In The Don Callis Family
Takeshita's colleagues in the Don Callis Family will also be very busy on Collision. Hechicero, Josh Alexander, Lance Archer, and Rocky Romero will take on NJPW star Hiromu Takahashi and Skyflight's Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Scorpio Sky.
Will the Don Callis Family be able to get the better of Takahashi before he challenges Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship at Forbidden Door?
Tag Team Action
Tag team wrestling in AEW has seen a major boost in recent months for both the men and women on the roster, and tonight's Collision is no different. Gates of Agony are looking to gain some momentum after being eliminated in the first round of the World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament. They'll be wrestling Grizzled Young Veterans, who are also eager to prove themselves as forces to be reckoned with in the tag division.
In a continuance of their ongoing rivalry, Queen Aminata and Willow Nightingale are teaming up once again to fight off the Triangle of Madness' Skye Blue and Julia Hart. Will the Triangle's number advantage allow them to get the upper hand once again?
Also in tag team action is the Young Bucks facing two opponents they know very well in Paragon's Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong. On Dynamite, Paragon ran off the Young Bucks from trying to get a head start on roughing up Will Ospreay before the 10-man Lights Out Steel Cage match on Sunday at Forbidden Door. Will the Young Bucks enact their revenge on O'Reilly and Strong for interfering in their affairs?
Debuts And Opportunities
Released earlier this year from WWE, Isla Dawn will make her AEW debut tonight on Collision in her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland. Dawn is a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion as part of the Unholy Union with Alba Fyre. She officially became a free agent a few weeks ago. It was rumored in July that AEW was interested in Isla Dawn and that she had been backstage at a TV taping.
Dawn has a tall task ahead of her, both literally and figuratively, as she goes head to head with AEW's resident Megasus, Megan Bayne. Does Dawn's appearance mean she's officially All Elite? Will her first AEW match end in a win?
Also looking for a win is Max Caster who is bringing the first international edition of the "Who Can Survive The Best Wrestler Alive?" open challenge to Collision in Scotland. It's Forbidden Door season and anything is possible. Who will step up and take the challenge?
Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.
How to Watch AEW Collision:
TV: TNT
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Collision Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Collision Location:
Location: OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, UK
AEW Collision Card (Announced):
- The Don Callis Family (Hechicero, Josh Alexander, Lance Archer & Rocky Romero) vs. Hiromu Takahashi & SkyFlight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin & Scorpio Sky)
- Megan Bayne vs. Isla Dawn
- Triangle Of Madness (Julia Hart & Skye Blue) vs. Queen Aminata & Willow Nightingale
- Max Caster Open Challenge
- Big Bill In Action
- Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tomohiro Ishii
- Gates Of Agony vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
- Young Bucks vs. Paragon (Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong)
