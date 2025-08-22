Stephanie Vaquer Reacts To Naomi Pregnancy Announcement On WWE Raw
Stephanie Vaquer has opened up on Naomi’s pregnancy announcement.
Naomi revealed the surprising news on this week’s WWE Raw - via the What’s Your Story with Stephanie McMahon podcast - that she and husband Jimmy Uso are expecting a child, which led to her relinquishing the Women’s World Championship.
That was a significant development for Vaquer, who had earned the opportunity to face Naomi at WWE Clash In Paris on August 31 by winning the 20-Woman Battle Royal at Evolution last month.
And now, ‘La Primera’ has shared her thoughts on the exciting new chapter for the former champion.
Vaquer took to X on Friday to congratulate Naomi and joked about a future conversation with the baby on how it got her out of their match at Clash In Paris.
“I didn’t tell you before because you were surely overwhelmed with emotions, but I want to congratulate you and Jimmy on the future superstar that’s on the way ❤️,” Vaquer wrote. “Someday I’ll tell your baby how they helped you escape from me and prevented ‘Stephanie Velcro’ from winning the title in Paris 🙃☺️😆.
Vaquer also made it clear that she’ll be waiting for Naomi when she returns to the ring. “Enjoy this new chapter, I know you’re going to be a great mom, Chiquita,” Vaquer wrote. “I’m already ready for Paris and I’ll be here, waiting for you whenever you decide to come back 💪🔥.”
WWE has yet to announce a decision on how it’ll determine the next champion.
Who Will Be The New WWE Women’s World Champion?
Vaquer would seem to be the most likely choice to win the title given that she was going to be the person to challenge Naomi.
However, there are several intriguing options on Raw, including former champions and potential first-time champions.
Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY came up short in the Triple Threat Match against Naomi at SummerSlam, and they could find their way back into the title picture.
Becky Lynch, who is the current Women’s Intercontinental Champion, could always aim to be ‘Becky Two Belts” again. What about Bayley or Lyra Valkyria? Could Roxanne Perez win it to eventually feud with Liv Morgan when she returns?
WWE has a very talented women’s division, and there are lots of fascinating scenarios for who could be the next champion.
