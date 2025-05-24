Will Ospreay Makes Bold Prediction About The Future Of AEW & WWE
Will Ospreay has a strong belief in the work that's being done in All Elite Wrestling.
The AEW star has been doing the media rounds ahead of AEW Double or Nothing Sunday night and one thing has become clear about Ospreay when he does interviews. He does not shy away from waving the flag for Tony Khan's company.
Speaking with iHeartMedia's #JJRBTS this week, Ospreay gave more insight into his decision to sign with AEW in the fall of 2023. Growing up a fan of TNA Wrestling, young Will developed an affinity for the little guy.
"That's why I signed with AEW in the first place... they are the underdog. They are the people coming from the ground up and are the people who enjoy giving fan service. When I first came in here, I wanted to make this place the be all, end all. I want to sing from the high heavens that this is the best professional wrestling on the planet. I respect WWE and what they're doing now. They are filling houses and doing so well, but bell-to-bell, you're not going to find better wrestling than AEW."
There's no denying that the on-screen product in AEW has undergone a renaissance these past few months, led by Ospreay and a myriad of others. If the company stays on this upward swing, Will truly believes that the sky is the limit for All Elite Wrestling.
"It's going to take time and be a slow process, but one of these days, we're going to be on top. It's not just me, it's Swerve, it's Hangman, it's Moxley, it's MJF, it's the Hurt Syndicate, we're all firing on all cylinders and we're all creating this animal right now and at one point, [it's] going to be undeniable that we are the friggin' best." h/t Fightful- Will Ospreay
Will Ospreay will compete in the finals of the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Sunday night at AEW Double or Nothing. A victory over Hangman Adam Page will earn the Aerial Assassin a shot at Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship at All In Texas.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Preview: Start Time, Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Willow Nightingale Explains The Significance Of Being In Anarchy In The Arena At AEW Double Or Nothing (Exclusive)
The Miz Names Surprising Star As Greatest In-Ring Technician He's Ever Wrestled
WWE LFG Winner Jasper Troy Explains What He Learned From Booker T & The Undertaker (Exclusive)