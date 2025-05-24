The Miz Names Surprising Star As Greatest In-Ring Technician He's Ever Wrestled
The Miz says that Seth Rollins is the greatest in-ring technician that he's ever wrestled.
In a new interview on Good Morning Football, The Miz offered high praise for Rollins, which speaks volumes given the fact that Miz has wrestled some of the best in the industry including The Rock, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and other major WWE stars and champions.
Seth is the greatest in-ring technician I have ever wrestled in my entire career. It's not even close. He is unbelievably talented physically, but people don't understand the mental capacity it takes to be a top-caliber main event superstar.
The Miz continued:
A lot of people call John Cena the greatest of all time, I think, when Seth Rollins is done in WWE and pro wrestling, we'll be talking about his name as the greatest of all time because mentally, physically, he has all the gifts to become that person.- The Miz (h/t Fightful)
Coming out of WrestleMania 41, Rollins is a major focus of WWE Raw on a weekly basis. At WrestleMania, Rollins wrestled in the Saturday main event in the triple threat match against both Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Rollins was victorious in that match, but used the help of Paul Heyman to win. Now, Heyman and Rollins are together in a faction with Bron Breakker.
On this weekend's edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Rollins will team with Breakker to take on the team of CM Punk and Sami Zayn, All four men have been feuding since soon after WrestleMania. Punk interfered in a recent world championship between Rollins and Jey Uso. He prevented Rollins from winning the title.
As for The Miz, he hasn't been a strong focus of Raw or Smackdown for a long time, but is a former WrestleMania main event talent and world champion.
