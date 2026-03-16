Will Ospreay Makes Shocking Return at AEW Revolution

Jon Moxley shockingly retained the AEW Continental Championship at Revolution, but Mox and fans got an even bigger shock as Will Ospreay made his triumphant return in Los Angeles.

After wrestling to a time limit draw last month at AEW Grand Slam: Australia, Konosuke Takeshita and Jon Moxley faced off again tonight at Revolution for the Continental Championship with no time limit.

The match, with no time limit, was exactly what was needed to crown a definitive winner. Jon Moxley choked out Konosuke Takeshita to retain the AEW Continental Championship. Despite initial hesitation, Takeshita showed respect to Moxley following the match. This likely won't sit well with The Don Callis Family.

As Jon Moxley looked to leave the ringside area with Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC, the lights went out and a video package aired once again teasing the return of Will Ospreay. We have seen multiple video packages for Ospreay on AEW programming in recent weeks.

Moxley initially brushed off the video and went to leave before Ospreay's music hit, and the Aerial Assassin made his way out onto the stage to a thunderous ovation. Moxley returned to the ring, and Ospreay stormed the aisle to meet him there, striking him with a Hidden Blade.

PAC, Garcia, and Yuta all tried to assist, but Ospreay was too much for the Death Riders and sent the faction packing through the crowd. It's clear that Will Ospreay is back with revenge on his mind.

The Death Riders took Will Ospreay out last year before he had neck surgery

He's back for the BLOOD of the Death Riders!@WillOspreay clears house!



Watch #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/VZzNTUN7eN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2026

Last year, Will Ospreay announced before AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door that he would be taking time off to have neck surgery to repair some herniated discs pressing up against his spinal cord. Despite that, Ospreay would compete in a Lights Out Steel Cage match at the event, picking up the victory for his team.

Following the match, the Death Riders attacked Ospreay. Violently targeting his neck and effectively writing him off of television for almost eight months. But for someone who underwent such a serious surgery, Ospreay had a superhuman recovery time to return to All Elite Wrestling as quickly as he did.

With Ospreay back in the fold in AEW, it's clear his first order of business is to get revenge on Jon Moxley and the Death Riders. Hopefully, after that, he will set his sights on the title that has eluded him, the AEW World Championship.