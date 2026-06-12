AEW Collision Summer Blockbuster SPOILERS: Recorded Match Results From Cincinnati

The All Elite Wrestling takeover of Cincinnati, Ohio continued Thursday night from the Andrew J. Brady Music Center.

The night after red hot Queen City crowd took in AEW Dynamite, they returned for the AEW Collision edition of Summer Blockbuster.

Hometown hero Jon Moxley was once again in action as he led the Death Riders into battle against Shane Taylor Promotions in the main event Cincinnati Street Fight.

Cincinnati was LOUD for their hometown guy, AEW Continental Champion @JonMoxley! pic.twitter.com/r5bhLVplpK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 11, 2026

Kenny Omega, TNT Champion Kevin Knight, "Speedball" Mike Bailey and ROH Women's World Champion Athena were all in action as well, and the first two qualifying matches for the TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest Match took place.

The following spoilers are courtesy of The Takedown on SI, and are very limited in scope. The in-ring action was especially good, and we highly suggest you check out the show on Saturday night starting at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TNT and HBO Max.

AEW Collision Summer Blockbuster Results:

Kenny Omega vs. Bad Dude Tito | All Elite Wrestling

Kenny Omega defeated Bad Dude Tito with the One Winged Angel. Omega cut a post-match promo about how facing Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door is his ticket to earning an AEW World Title Match.

Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis and Kazuchika Okada were involved in a backstage promo, where Protokada vowed to bring Konosuke Takeshita's AEW International Championship back to the Don Callis Family.

Another backstage segment saw Anthony Bowens try to step up as the new vocal leader of The Opps, but HOOK told him to learn his place.

Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz defeated Aaron Atlas & Austin Atlas in a quick match, before introducing Myron Reed.

Kevin Knight (c) defeated Myron Reed to retain AEW TNT Championship, thanks to an assist from Don Callis.

#AEWCollision: Summer Blockbuster

8/7c TNT & HBO Max

This Saturday, 6/13



TNT Championship@Jet2Flyy vs @TheBadReed



The Jet wants an AEW World Title shot against @The_MJF, but he’ll have to focus on The Rascalz’ Myron Reed when they COLLIDE for the TNT Title, THIS SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/jQxsYQVvcA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 12, 2026

Athena cut a promo about her Owen Hart semifinals match against Maya World. The Fallen Goddess offered her sincerest condolences to Maya's family for the loss of her brother, but said that her Cinderella run will have to come to an end. It's her time now.

Athena defeated Tiara James via submission. She kept up her attack after the match, but Maya World made the save. Athena pretended to leave, but ran back down to the ring to attack Maya.

Ricochet spoke backstage alongside Gates of Agony. He said now that he's done with the feud of Jericho, his quest for gold can continue and he's coming after Konosuke Takeshita.

David Finlay & Clark Connors defeated Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson after using the shillelagh.

Thekla cut a promo in front of the crowd, where she told Stardom to send their very best to challenge her for the AEW Women's World Championship at Forbidden Door. She also invited Stardom President Taro Okada to attend the show. It was later announced that Starlight Kid will face Thekla for the title.

The Bang Bang Gang spoke passionately backstage about their desire to neuter The Dogs.

Julia Hart vs. Persephone | All Elite Wrestling

CMLL Women's World Champion Persephone defeated Julia Hart to qualify for the TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest Match.

Jake Doyle defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey with Kevin Knight at ringside.

Hikaru Shida defeated Zayda Steel to qualify for the TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest Match.

AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, & Marina Shafir defeated Shane Taylor, ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty, Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, & Trish Adora in a Cincinnati Street Fight.